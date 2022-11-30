monsta x it’s a benchmark of contemporary South Korean culture. Its six members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and IMthey made themselves known at the scene of the kpop by participating in the survival program “NO.Mercy”, which was produced by the South Korean record company Starship Entertainment and the Mnet television channel. After passing a series of challenging artistic tests, they were chosen to debut as the first hip hop group from the aforementioned label.

Throughout MONSTA X’s career, they have released a wide variety of songs in which they talk about youth, rebellion and the decisions that each of them has faced in various situations, about love, about how a person can be the center of light in your life, be strong, encourage MONBEBE to love themselves and not let themselves be overcome by difficulties. Likewise, his lyrics deal with valuing the people around us and in several of these, they also reflect his seductive side.

With respect to monsta x name, has a very charming meaning for all fans. “Mon” comes from “My” in French, “Sta” from “star” in English and the “X” refers to the variable that exists, therefore translates to “my existing star”. The boyband’s fandom is called MONBEBE, translated as “my baby”. Having said that, What origin does the real name of the members have?

Hyungwon, Kihyun, Minhyuk, Joohoney, Shownu and IM

According to the customs and traditions in South Korea, in personal names the last name is used first and then the first name. The citizens of this Asian country use about 250 surnames, with Kim, Lee and Park being the most common.

In the case of the MONSTA X members, Minhyuk and Joohoney have the last names Leethat means “plum”, although if used as a name it could have a different connotation as “east sea”. The leader of the group, Shownu, has the last name of Sonthat translates as “grandson”while the main vocalist, Kihyun, has a paternal surname Yoo, whose lineage dates back to the Xia, Han, and Joseon dynasties.

For his part, Hyungwon’s last name is Chae., with great popularity in both Korea and China; it is believed that its original meaning was linked to the name of a species of turtle. Regarding the maknae of the band, IM, his last name is Im, which means “responsibility” or “the one in charge”. Another interesting fact about MONSTA X is the meaning of the real names of its members:

Son Hyun Woo (Shownu): The gods will always protect you and keep you virtuous

Lee Minhyuk (Minhyuk): you shine like jade

Yoo Kihyun (Kihyun): never be afraid to show your foundation

Chae Hyungwon (Hyungwon): the things you wish for will turn out well

Lee Joo Heon (Joohoney): You follow the rules in any situation

Im Chang Kyun (IM): you establish equality

All are born between 1992 and 1996, and originate from various cities in South Korea. Throughout their career, they have served as singers, rappers, songwriters, music producers, models, dancers, and television hosts (MCs).