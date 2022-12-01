Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and IMdebuted as monsta x in May 2015, after participating in a survival reality show called “NO.Mercy”, which was produced by the South Korean record company Starship Entertainment and the Mnet television channel. It is worth mentioning that the K-Pop boyband became known with seven members, however, Wonho left the group a few years later, due to a series of false accusations against him. Given the situation, he considered that this situation was damaging the reputation of the band.

What is the origin of the artistic name of the members of MONSTA X? Most of the members of this sensational group from South Korea use their first names as artistic pseudonyms, with the exception of Shownu and Joohoney.

The leader of MONSTA X, son hyun wooit is known in the K-Pop scene as Shownuthat translates to “new show”. For his part, rapper lee joo heon (composer and producer of many of the bands’ songs), artistically called Joohoney; to his name Joo added the word “honey” (honey in Spanish)something that fit like a glove, because according to MONBEBE, this young idol has a very sweet personality, even fans nickname him “crazy bee”.

Yes ok the other idols of this group do not have a different name in the artistic environmentit is worth knowing the meaning of their real names:

Son Hyun Woo (Shownu): The gods will always protect you and keep you virtuous

Lee Minhyuk (Minhyuk): you shine like jade

Yoo Kihyun (Kihyun): never be afraid to show your foundation

Chae Hyungwon (Hyungwon): the things you wish for will come out well}

Lee Joo Heon (Joohoney): You follow the rules in any situation

Im Chang Kyun (IM): you establish equality

On the other hand, MONSTA X has managed, based on a lot of effort, to be one of the most popular bands in the world. kpop not only in his native South Korea, but also abroad. In Latin America they have many followers. Previously, they have had concerts in Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago de Chile.

One of the goals of this great group of “monsters” is that their music encourages many people to live their lives passionately, “we think it would be great if people listen to our songs when life gets hard. monsta x is a group that is constantly developing step by step, we are always advancing, little by little. We are a group that always improves for their fans, we also introduce ourselves as a group that shows powerful performances,” Shownu said in an interview.