monsta x is a musical group that emerged during the third generation of K-Popas well as one of the most popular boybands both in South Korea and abroad. Since their debut, its members have worked hard to stand out in this competitive industry, taking their music to all possible corners.

The enormous success is also due to the unconditional support of MONBEBE (name of their fandom), and as they have stated in several of their songs, fans will always be one of their priorities. “You’ve got me and I’ll be on my way in the middle of the night, there’s something in the way you run my mind, if you want me to stay I’ll stay for the rest of my life,” the lyrics of “Middle of the night” read. that although it is a love song, it is also interpreted as a message for his followers.

monsta x this Consisting of Son Hyun Woo, Lee Minhyuk, Yoo Ki Hyun, Chae Hyung Won, Lee Joo Heon, and Im Chang Kyunall originating from South Korea, whose stage names are Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and IM (the maknae of the K-Pop group).

This group of talented “monsters”, for a time They were “trainees” of the South Korean record company Starship Entertainment. Subsequently, participated in the reality show “NO.Mercy”from the music television channel Mnet, in which, after several artistic tests, the members who would debut as members of MONSTA X, the first male hip hop group from Starship Entertainment, were chosen.

The band debuted on the scene kpop in May 2015, with the release of the EP “Trespass”which in addition to the song with the same name, included the songs “One love” and “Blue moon” (produced by Joohoney), “Interstellar” (performed by Hyungwon, Joohoney and the maknae IM, originally released as part of the program ” NO.Mercy”), “No exit”, “Honestly” and “Steal your heart”.

The members of monsta x They hope that music will encourage as many people as possible to live their lives passionately and that when life gets tough, they will listen to any of their extensive and varied repertoire.

In an interview for the Argentine magazine XIAHPOP, the singer, dancer, choreographer and model Shownu, leader of the band, highlighted that MONSTA X is a group that is constantly developing step by step, “we are always advancing, little by little, we are a As a group that always improves for their fans, we also introduce ourselves as a group that shows powerful performances.”

During their career, they have released record productions such as the trilogy “The Clan Pt.1: Lost”, “The Clan Pt.2: Guilty” and “The Clan Part. 2.5 Beautiful”, “Follow: Find You”, “Fantasía X “, “Fatal Love”, “One of A Kind”, “No Limit”, “The Dreaming” and more. They have done six world tours and collaborated with US DJ Steve Aoki (“Play It Cool”), Moroccan singer-songwriter French Montana (“Who Do U Luv?”), US rapper Snoop Dogg (“How We Do”) and with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra (“Magnetic”).