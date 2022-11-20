monsta x is one of the groups that are part of the third generation of the kpopas well as one of the most popular bands of this musical genre that has caused great impact around the world. They have thousands and thousands of albums sold, with more than two million monthly listeners on Spotify, as well as millions of views on their various music videos, through which each of the group members shows their artistic skills.

Some time ago, MONSTA X signed an important contract with the record label Epic Records, belonging to Sony Music Entertainment, in order to conquer the English music market. “We are thrilled to join the Epic Records family alongside some of the artists we most admire, it’s a dream come true and we still can’t believe it. We can’t stop saying thanks to MONBEBE for their endless support and for making all this possible,” the band said in a statement, when this good news was announced.

monsta x, the first hip hop boyband to be released by the South Korean record company Starship Entertainmenthas in its lineup Joohoney, IM, Shownu, Hyungwon, Minhyuk and Kihyun. It is worth mentioning that this extraordinary group of “monsters” debuted in May 2015 with seven members, however, Wonho made the decision to leave the bandfaced with false accusations against him, considering that this situation was damaging the image and reputation of his friends.

Other information that every fan should know is that the group was formed through a survival reality show called “NO.Mercy”, from the music television channel Mnet, the first album they released was “Trespass” and these are the Korean names of the members of MONSTA X:

Son Hyun Woo (Shownu, band leader) – 손현우

Lee Minhyuk (Minhyuk) – 이민혁

Yoo Ki Hyun (Kihyun) – 유기현

Chae Hyung Won (Hyungwon) – 채형원

Lee Joo Heon (Joohoney) – 이주헌

Im Chang Kyun (IM) – 임창균

When it was time to make his long-awaited debut, Starship Entertainment introduced them as “the monster group that will dominate the K-Pop scene.”. And so it has happened. In their first year, “Trespass” and “Rush” were the best-selling albums of 2015 in South Korea. They won awards for “Best Newcomer” at International K-Music Awards, “Rising Star” at Daum Official Fancafe Awards, “New Face” at Zeni Star Awards, and “Best Rising Group” at Simply K-Pop.

One of the goals of monsta xis that his music encourages many people to live their lives passionately, “we think it would be great if people listen to our songs when life gets difficult,” they said in an interview for the Argentine magazine XIAHPOP. “MONSTA X is a group that is constantly developing step by step, we are always advancing, little by little. We are a group that always improves for their fans, we also introduce ourselves as a group that shows powerful performances,” Shownu highlighted.