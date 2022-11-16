When they debuted in May 2015, South Korean record company Starship Entertainment introduced them as “the group of monsters that will dominate the K-Pop scene”. Since day one, the boyband monsta x has worked hard and today, they are one of the most recognized groups of this musical genre, but not only in his native South Korea, but also abroad. Each of her musical releases and performances have been simply extraordinary.

MONSTA X is made up of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and IM. Each of them, in addition to having fantastic artistic talent (which they demonstrated since his participation in the survival reality show “NO.Mercy”), have names with beautiful meanings.

What is the meaning of the names of the members of MONSTA X? We share it with you below.

Son Hyun Woo (better known as Shownu, leader of the group): the gods will always protect you and keep you virtuous. Regarding his stage name, it means new show

Lee Minhyuk: you shine like jade

Yoo Kihyun: never be afraid to show your foundation

Chae Hyungwon: the things you wish for will work out

Lee Joo Heon (Joohoney): You follow the rules in any situation

Im Chang Kyun (IM, the maknae of the band): you establish equality

It is worth mentioning that the meaning of MONSTA X is also charming: “my existing star”. “Mon” comes from “My” in French, “Sta” from “star” in English and the “X” refers to the variable that exists. With respect to MONBEBE (name of your fandom), means “my baby”.

During their fascinating career, they have released a wide variety of record productions, such as the trilogy “The Clan Pt.1: Lost”, “The Clan Pt.2: Guilty” and “The Clan Part. 2.5 Beautiful”, “Follow: Find You “, “Fantasia X”, “Fatal Love”, “One of A Kind”, “No Limit”, “The Dreaming” and more. They have gone on six world tours and collaborated with American DJ Steve Aoki (“Play It Cool”), Moroccan singer-songwriter French Montana (“Who Do U Luv?”), American rapper Snoop Dogg (“How We Do”), Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra (“Magnetic”) and more.

In an interview for the Argentine magazine XIAHPOP, monsta x stated that his music has a variety of genres and themes“but we have a lot of powerful and passionate songs,” noting that listening to music is exciting and upbeat, it makes people happy. “Our hope is that our music encourages many people to live their lives passionately, we think it would be great if people listen to our songs when life gets tough.”