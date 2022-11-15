monsta x is the first male hip hop group, launched by the South Korean record company Starship Entertainment. The band was formed through the survival reality show “NO.Mercy”from the music television channel Mnet, debuting in May 2015 with their first mini album “Trespass”. The company founded by Kim Shi Dae, introduced them as “the group of monsters, who will dominate the K-Pop scene”emphasizing that the youth, with a free spirit, “engenders another type of music”.

Since their debut, the members of MONSTA X, belonging to the third generation of K-Popthey have contributed a lot to the expansion of “Hallyu”also known as the “Korean wave,” which refers to the rise in global popularity of contemporary South Korean culture since the mid-1990s.

What does MONSTA X mean? It’s a combination of words “My Existing Star”. “Mon” comes from “My” in French, “Sta” from “star” in English and the “X” refers to the variable that exists. The fabulous South Korean boyband is made up of six extraordinary artistswho have served as singers, rappers, songwriters, music producers, MCs, radio hosts, dancers, and models:

Shownu

minhyuk

kihyun

hyungwon

joohoney

IM (the maknae of the band)

MONSTA X members from left to right: Hyungwon, Kihyun, Joohoney, Shownu, Minhyuk, and IM Photo: Starship Entertainment

MONSTA X debuted with seven membersHowever, in October 2019, singer-songwriter, dancer, and model Lee Hoseok, better known in the K-Pop industry as Wonho, made the decision to leave the group, before a series of defamations against himconsidering that this situation was affecting the reputation of his friends.

In their first year, this group of talented “freaks”, in addition to “Trespass”, also released the “Rush” EP, garnering awards such as “Best Newcomer” at International K-Music Awards, “Rising Star” at Daum Official Fancafe Awards, “New Face” at Zeni Star Awards, and “Best Rising Group” at Simply K-Pop.

During their fascinating artistic career, they have released a wide variety of record productions, such as the trilogy “The Clan Pt.1: Lost”, “The Clan Pt.2: Guilty” and “The Clan Part. 2.5 Beautiful”, “Follow: Find You”, “Fantasia X”, “Fatal Love”, “One of A Kind”, “No Limit”, “The Dreaming” and more. They have gone on six world tours and collaborated with American DJ Steve Aoki (“Play It Cool”), Moroccan singer-songwriter French Montana (“Who Do U Luv?”), American rapper Snoop Dogg (“How We Do”), Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra (“Magnetic”) and more.

In an interview for the Argentine magazine XIAHPOP, MONSTA X stated that their music has a variety of genres and themes., “but we have a lot of powerful and passionate songs,” noting that listening to exciting and upbeat music makes people happy. “Our hope is that our music encourages many people to live their lives passionately, we think it would be great if people listen to our songs when life gets tough.”