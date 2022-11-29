Between the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015, a group of trainees from the South Korean record company Starship Entertainment participated in a survival reality show called “NO.Mercy”, produced by the record company and the Mnet television channel. The best were chosen to debut as the hip hop group monsta x. Playing their first performance, following the release of the “Trespass” EP, this group of extraordinary “monsters” made it very clear that they would conquer the music scene. kpop… and so they have.

Today, MONSTA X is one of the most representative boy bands of the so-called “Korean Wave”, with millions of fans in many regions of the world. The group’s lineup is made up of idols who have demonstrated their artistic qualities as singers, rappers, composers, music producers, and even as models, staying at the top of the brand reputation ranking for K-Pop boy groups. They are Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and the IM maknae.

A true fan should know everything related to the group’s music, as well as some personal information about its members, such as their real names, how they call themselves artistic, what are the affectionate names given to the members of MONSTA X and much more.

Regarding the affectionate names of the members of the boyband, the leader Shownu They call him: Nunu, Shownu Bear, Pooh Bear, Daddy Shownu, Daddy Pooh, Papa Bear. A minhyuk they nickname him: Minpuppy; he is considered the “vitamin D” of the group for his constant good spirits and his inexhaustible energy, so much so that he is compared to a puppy, hence his cute nickname. kihyun It is affectionately called: Kiki, Kihyunie or eomma Kiki.

For his part, hyungwon He is called by MONBEBE as Prince manga, Prince Chae Hyungwon, meme boy, little turtle or Hyungwonnie. the rapper joohoney is nicknamed: honey or crazy bee. Finally, to IM, makane from MONSTA X, affectionately called by fans: dark maknae, Chan, Changkyunie and Kkukkungie. He is also nicknamed Daniel, as it is the name he used when he lived abroad, before joining the band.

On the other hand, one of the objectives of monsta xis that their music encourages many people to live their lives passionately, “we think it would be great if people listen to our songs when life gets tough. MONSTA X is a group that is constantly developing step by step, we are always moving forward, little by little. We are a group that always improves for their fans, we also introduce ourselves as a group that shows powerful performances,” Shownu said in an interview.