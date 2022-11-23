monsta x is one of the star groups of the record company Starship Entertainment. It was in May 2015 when he debuted as the first hip hop boyband of this company, which also includes Cravity, IVE and Cosmic Girls. The band was formed through the reality show “NO.Mercy”produced by Starship and the music television channel Mnet and later became known on the scene of the kpop with the mini album “Trespass” (in Spanish, “Pecado”). Back then, the agency that released them said about it: “challenging music that makes it impossible to shake your shoulders, and the system created by the position of each of its members, exudes fresh energy.”

Each of the albums and EPs they have released since their debut are the result of the identity of the MONSTA X members, as well as their persistence in following their own path in the music industry. Likewise, it should be noted that this group of “monsters” constantly exceeds its limits and surpasses itself.

Who are the members of MONSTA X? Below we share some interesting information about these extraordinary Idols. Their real names are: Son Hyun Woo, Lee Minhyuk, Yoo Ki Hyun, Chae Hyung Won, Lee Joo Heon, and Im Chang Kyun. In K-Pop, this is how they are artistically known (in that same order): Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and IM. All are born between 1992 and 1996, and originate from various cities in South Korea.

It is worth mentioning that the band debuted with seven members, however, at the end of October 2019, Lee Hoseok, better known as Wonho, made the decision to leave the group due to false accusations against him, which he considered, was damaging the reputation of his close friends. Another interesting fact is how to write the names of the members of MONSTA X in Korean:

Son Hyun Woo – 손현우

Lee Minhyuk – 이민혁

Yoo Ki Hyun – 유기현

Chae Hyung Won – 채형원

Lee Joo Heon – 이주헌

Im Chang Kyun – 임창균

Lee Hoseok – 이호석

The members of monsta x they are not only singers and rappershave also demonstrated their artistic talent through the composition, musical production, modeling, in the conduction of television programs and dance.

Previously, in an interview for the Chilean magazine musical agenda, MONSTA X expressed their desire to remain for a long time in people’s minds as a group with unique music. “We hope people feel that energy from our music, as well as our powerful performances.”

They also mentioned that they each have different styles, but when it comes to MONSTA X as a group, they easily blend together and become one“our music includes different stories of each member and includes our love for MONBEBE (name of your fandom), we always work hard to be different from others. We will continue to work hard to become a group that others can look up to and furthermore, we hope to become a group that people love all over the world, we want to enjoy our music and performances for as long as possible.”