are you such a fan of monsta xWhat would you be willing to give your child or children, the name of some of the members of this South Korean musical group? If you are part of MONBEBE and you live in the Mexican Republic, we inform you that before the law there is no impediment for your offspring to be named as Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney or IMa recognized group of “monsters” who have conquered the industry of kpop.

The General Direction of Civil Registrydependent on the Legal Counsel and Legal Services of the Government of Mexico Cityonly urges parents to avoid giving their children pejorative names (conveying a negative connotation of contempt or little respect), discriminatory, infamous, denigrating, devoid of meaning or that constitute a sign, symbol or initialsthis with the sole purpose of preventing the registered party from being mocked, as established in article 58 of the Civil Code of Mexico City.

According to the General Directorate of Civil Registry, this strengthens mothers and fathers, “value the name with which they call their daughters and sons, generating pride by carrying the name they choose.”

How do I name my child after the members of MONSTA X? At the request of the aforementioned agency and if your decision is that your son be named as your bias Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney or the maknae Im Chang kyun (better known as IM), You must go to a Civil Registry Office in your citywhere the registration of the baby will be carried out, to acquire his birth certificate, an official document of great importance and that will be useful throughout his life.

These are the requirements to register your child with the name of one of the MONSTA X members:

Presentation of the registered (baby) and appearance of both parents

Official identification of both parents: INE, Passport, professional license or military card

Proof of address

Parents’ birth certificate

Marriage certificate

Birth certificate from the medical institution where the baby was born

Two witnesses with a valid official identification

Fill out the registration form to request the birth certificate

In the event that one of the parents or both are foreigners, they must submit a marriage or birth certificate apostilled or legalized and, if it is in another language, translated by an expert authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City

On the other hand, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney or IM, debuted in May 2015 as monsta x, after participating in the survival program “NO.Mercy”, which was produced by the South Korean record company Starship Entertainment and the Mnet television channel. the boy band of kpop debuted with seven members, however, a few later, Wonho made the decision to leave the group, due to false accusations against him, which he considered were damaging the band’s reputation. He is currently a solo singer.