The Monsoon Session of Parliament is going to start from 14th September for the first time amid increasing infection of Corona virus. Earlier, the opposition is attacking the government. Actually, this time the Question Hour has been removed from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. After which Congress leaders accused the government of even killing democracy. Congress MP Derek O’Brien first raised the question and only then began to surround the BJP with all the leaders, but do you know that 60% of the time of the Parliament Ouestion Hour in the Rajya Sabha in the last five years was wasted? Gone.

Question hour caused an uproar

The Question Hour has been removed from both the Houses of Parliament, on which the Opposition has created an uproar, but during the last five years, more than 60 per cent of the Question Hour has been lost in uproar, viewing of records and other works. Apart from this, the Question Hour was suspended six times before this. The last question hour was suspended during the Congress-led UPA-2 in 2009.

Only 133 hours of work

Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat’s Research Division, M. Venkaiah Naidu found that during 2015-19 only about 40% of the total question hour was used to raise questions and get feedback from the government. The Rajya Sabha held 332 sittings over a period of five years. One hour is available for question hour every day. However only 133 hours and 17 minutes were used to raise and receive questions.

Question Hour canceled 6 times before

Further, the record shows that the question hour was canceled in 1962, 1975, 1976, 1991, 2004 and 2009 for various reasons. Sources said that the decision to postpone the Question Hour was taken after the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs informed the officials of both houses that the government had consulted with political parties and there was broad consensus. Only TMC was against the idea.

Government Response

Government sources rejected the opposition’s charge that the session was too short as per the constitutional provision. A senior member said, “The government wants the members to stay in Delhi for a short time and once they fulfill their responsibilities, they can go back to their constituencies.”

Question and zero hours occur in both the houses

In both the houses of the Indian Parliament, the time after the Question Hour is zero, its time is from 12 o’clock to 1 o’clock. It starts at 12 noon and is called Zero Hour. Zero Hour began in the 1960s and 61 decades when the practice of raising topics of urgent public importance developed without prior notice. Members want immediate action on questions raised during Zero Hour.

What is the Question Hour

The question hour has been fixed from 11 AM to 12 PM. In this, the government asks for information on any matter of common people by the Members of Parliament. It is based on many issues, it decides on which issue can question the government at that time or few months back. In this, representatives of the government give answers to the questions asked. There are many types of questions during the Question Hour. Such as starred questions, non-starred questions, short notice questions, questions asked by non-government members.