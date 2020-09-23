The Lok Sabha proceedings will begin at 6 pm on Wednesday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced it in the House on Tuesday evening. This is being done to give more time to the Rajya Sabha, so that the bills passed from Lok Sabha can also be passed by the Upper House. The monsoon session is likely to end on Wednesday, due to the demand from opposition parties due to the Corona transition.

On the issue of farmers, most of the opposition parties, including the Congress, have decided to boycott both houses of parliament and on Tuesday also did not participate in the entire proceedings. In such a situation, the government has an opportunity to handle the legislative business without any hindrance. Also, MPs are getting more opportunity to raise their issues through zero hour.

Significantly, the Lok Sabha has been sitting and working since midnight for the last two days and during this time it has passed several bills. On the other hand, in the last two days, the Rajya Sabha has lost some time. In such a situation, it needs more time to get the bills passed from Lok Sabha.

In order to maintain social distance in the Corona period, the meetings of both the Houses are being held in both the halls. Hence Rajya Sabha has been given time from 9 am to 1 pm and for Lok Sabha from 3 pm to 7 pm. Rajya Sabha is able to work more than one hour at the start of Lok Sabha proceedings in the evening, while Lok Sabha can work till late night. In such a situation, various bills passed from Lok Sabha will be given more time in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The monsoon session may end on Wednesday only after all parties have agreed.