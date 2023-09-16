Frontal system number 2 and Mexican monsoonalong with low pressure channels, will cause rain between this Friday night and Saturday morning in eight states in northern Mexicoaccording to the National Weather Service weather forecast (SMN)

The department belonging to Congua explained that the front system, next to a low pressure channel, they will leave rain intense punctual events and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as occasional heavy rains in San Luis Potosi.

For his part, the monsoon will keep the rain forecast strong punctual in Chihuahau, Sinaloa and Durango, In addition to isolated rains in Baja California Sur. The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electrical shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail falls.

For this Saturday, frontal system No. 2 will be reinforced by a mass of cold air that will push it towards the north and northeast of Mexico. This will cause heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by electrical shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail in both regions, with occasional intense rains, gusts of wind of 60 to 80 km/h. possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

While the frontal system does its thing in the northeast, in the northwest the Mexican monsoon will cause heavy to very heavy rains, accompanied by electrical shocks and strong winds in Durango and Sinaloa, as well as isolated rains in Baja California Sur.

Likewise, the very hot environment will persist over entities on the Pacific coast and the Gulf of Mexico, with temperatures higher than 40 °C, in areas of Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa.

Rain forecast for this Saturday, September 16, 2023:

Very heavy rains with intense occasional events (75 to 150 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa and Guerrero.

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Puebla, Veracruz, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur.

Occasionally strong to intense rains could reduce visibility on stretches of road, cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as generate landslides, floods and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday, September 16, 2023:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north and southwest) and Morelos.

Minimum temperature forecast for this Saturday, September 16, 2023:

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Chihuahua, Durango, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for this Saturday, September 16, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico and Isthmus of Tehuantepec .

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day with the probability of isolated rains in Baja California Sur and no rains in Baja California. Mild atmosphere in the morning and cool in mountain areas, with fog banks on the western coast. During the afternoon, hot and extremely hot weather in the north of Baja California. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils on the peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partially cloudy skies during the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with very heavy occasional rains, electric shocks and possible hail in Sinaloa, which could cause reduced visibility, increased levels of rivers and streams, landslides, flooding and flooding. No rain in Sonora. Temperate environment during the morning and cool in mountain areas, as well as hot in the afternoon, becoming very hot with maximum temperatures greater than 40 °C in areas of Sonora and Sinaloa. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Sonora.

Tamaulipas climate forecast

The SMN predicted for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy to cloudy sky with intense occasional rains, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail. In addition, they could cause reduced visibility, an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides, flooding and flooding. Wind from the east and southeast of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes.

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León

Cloudy sky with intense occasional rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León, very strong occasional rains in Chihuahua and Durango; which could generate reduced visibility, landslides and flooding; all with electric shocks and possible hail falls. Wind of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila and Nuevo León; and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in the rest of the region.