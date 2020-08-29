Less rain in North-East including West UP According to IMD data, “From June 1 to August 28 in the current monsoon season, the country received 749.6 mm of rainfall, while the average rainfall during this period is 689.4 mm. Thus, during the monsoon season, the country has received 9 percent more rainfall than the average so far. However, western Uttar Pradesh has received 25 per cent less rainfall than the average so far. Areas with less than 20 per cent rainfall on average include Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, besides Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Monsoon will slow down next month IMD Director General Dr Mritunjay Mohapatra told IANS, “The forecast so far with regard to monsoon has proved to be correct and the distribution of monsoon across the country has been better and consistent. Strong rain in the month of August, but in September next month, the pace of monsoon may gradually weaken, but in areas where there has been less rain so far, rain activity may increase.

South India will get relief from heavy rains Now the monsoon is moving towards north-west India while further heavy rains in south India can provide relief. Dr. Mahapatra said that IMD had issued a forecast of rain in Delhi after August 25, which proved to be correct and today (on Friday) it is raining in the country’s capital.

Kharif yield will increase: IMD Dr. Mahapatra of IMD said, “There will be relatively less rainfall in the month of September, but the distribution of rainfall across the country will increase the yield of Kharif season crops. The forecast for October has not been released yet.

Last month, July received almost 10 percent less rainfall than the average. While the 44-year record has been broken in August. In August so far, 25 percent more rainfall has been received than the average. This is the highest rainfall record since 1976 during this month. According to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon may slow down in September next month. According to the latest IMD report, “From August 1 to August 28, the country has received 296.2 millimeters of rainfall, while the average rainfall during the month is 237.2 millimeters. Thus, the country has received 25 percent more rainfall in August than the average. Earlier in 1976, there was 28.4 per cent more rainfall than the average during the month of August, while the highest rainfall in August during 1901 to 2020 was in 1926, when 33 per cent more rainfall was received than the average.