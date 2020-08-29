Less rain in North-East including West UP
According to IMD data, “From June 1 to August 28 in the current monsoon season, the country received 749.6 mm of rainfall, while the average rainfall during this period is 689.4 mm. Thus, during the monsoon season, the country has received 9 percent more rainfall than the average so far. However, western Uttar Pradesh has received 25 per cent less rainfall than the average so far. Areas with less than 20 per cent rainfall on average include Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, besides Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Monsoon will slow down next month
IMD Director General Dr Mritunjay Mohapatra told IANS, “The forecast so far with regard to monsoon has proved to be correct and the distribution of monsoon across the country has been better and consistent. Strong rain in the month of August, but in September next month, the pace of monsoon may gradually weaken, but in areas where there has been less rain so far, rain activity may increase.
South India will get relief from heavy rains
Now the monsoon is moving towards north-west India while further heavy rains in south India can provide relief. Dr. Mahapatra said that IMD had issued a forecast of rain in Delhi after August 25, which proved to be correct and today (on Friday) it is raining in the country’s capital.
Kharif yield will increase: IMD
Dr. Mahapatra of IMD said, “There will be relatively less rainfall in the month of September, but the distribution of rainfall across the country will increase the yield of Kharif season crops. The forecast for October has not been released yet.
.
Leave a Reply