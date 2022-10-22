American-born Russian, mixed martial arts fighter Jeff Monson gave a speech about why he loves Russia and why it is necessary to support Russian soldiers protecting the population of Donbass. This was reported on October 22 by Izvestia.

“Today we support Russian soldiers who defend Donbass. Now that fascism has shown its terrible face, we stand here with a Russian soul and Russian courage to meet this challenge. I am very proud to be a Russian,” Monson said.

During his speech on Mamaev Kurgan as part of a patriotic action in Volgograd, the athlete also reminded the children who gathered at the event how Soviet soldiers defeated fascism at the cost of their own lives.

Monson admitted at a press conference that he fell in love with Russia for a reason, having seen many countries and peoples.

“I have traveled a lot, visited many countries, met many people. I had more opportunities than others. I don’t feel like I chose Russia just like that. And I came to Russia, but in fact I didn’t choose it, Russia chose me, ”he shared.

The athlete noted that Russia is a very beautiful country, it has many different landscapes. But Monson’s true love for Russia, as he himself notes, lies in sympathy for the people.

The fighter also spoke about the anti-Russian sanctions of the West. He stated that Russian athletes were made victims of political games after the Russian Federation began to protect the civilian population of Donbass. He recalled that there were no consequences for the United States of America for the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Earlier, in August, Jeff Monson announced that he would make a film about the inhabitants of Donbass and the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He emphasized that the policy of the Western press has practically deprived the world of the opportunity to find out the truth about what is happening.

The fighter said that as a result of the criminal actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he lost two close friends in the Donbass, who were killed by shrapnel.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

