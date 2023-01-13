Genoa – “Loving never tires. Making others happy and safe is the meaning of life”. She stated it Monsignor Nicolò Anselmi, bishop elect of Rimini, in the mass he presided today in the Cathedral of San Lorenzo to greet the diocese and the city of Genoa. “I wish everyone to be able to feel the joy of serving his people and making others happy” continued Msgr. Anselmi who spoke of “a river of love that overwhelmed me beyond my expectations, a river that comes from the Spirit”.

He then reminded those present in the Cathedral that “being a Christian means resembling Jesus as much as possible, all the rest is speeches”. In what he himself called “a Genoese minestrone, a mix between a homily and a thank you” he said he “ran out of tears” because of the emotion. He thanked all the people who have accompanied him and have been close to him over the years. “What we are is thanks to others – he explained – we are the result of a multiplicity of encounters”. “I loved this city, this church and this region” he said again, recalling that “sometimes I’ll come back to visit my sister who is also an excellent cook”.

At the beginning of the celebration thanksgiving from Monsignor Marco Tasca, archbishop of Genoa “for being a traveling companion” and “for the precious and providential service of these years” as well as “for the patience that everyone has been able to experience, for the pastoral care and for the enthusiasm and curiosity of look for answers in discovering and inventing new ways”. Words sealed by an embrace between the two bishops.

At the end of the celebration the greeting of the institutions in the words of the deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi “you have served this church and you have traveled to every remote corner and you have served it with humility and dedication. Genoa says thank you”. Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, several bishops, many faithful and dozens of priests were also present at the ceremony.