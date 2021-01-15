It doesn’t matter where the Dakar Rally takes place. That the terrain changes is not an impediment for Stephane Peterhansel to participate and seek victory. He did it on the original route that linked Paris with the capital of Senegal. Also in South America. And now in Arabia, where he won the second edition of the race in those lands. In this way, he got his fourteenth trophy, among which he has eight in cars and six in motorcycles.

Thirty years after his first triumph in the rally-raid, the Frenchman was third this Friday in the 12th and last stage, disputed between Yanbu and Yedá (Saudi Arabia), the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Mini) won, and secured his victory in the general classification.

When he first raised his arms, Peterhansel was 25 years old and was riding a motorcycle in Yamaha colors. He had no doubt that his destiny would be forever linked to a competition born thirteen years earlier.

“Winning a 14th time was important, because this year it was 30 years since my first victory in the Dakar on motorcycles. It was in 1991. And I am the only one who has won on three continents,” said the Mini rider in statements provided by the organization.

14. Peterhansel asks for help to show how many Dakar Rally trophies he has kept in his windows since 2021. Photo FRANCK FIFE / AFP

At 55, Peterhansel relieved Spaniard Carlos Sainz (X-Raid Mini), who was defending the title and came third, behind Frenchman and Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo). “Every race is just as difficult to win. You always have to give your all, you have to master everything, you have to have a good car, a good team … And, in the end, the error is human and even if we get everything else, it’s easy to make a mistake, “he analyzed.

In his first stage, Monsieur Dakar reigned in the motorcycle category, winning in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1997 and 1998. After his change to four wheels, he signed the final triumph in 2004, 2005 and 2007 with Mitsubishi, in 2012, 2013 and 2021 with Mini and in 2016 and 2017 with Peugeot.

Peterhansel got his start on motorcycles when he was just eight years old, when his father, who was passionate about motorsports, gave him his first model.

As a teenager he became passionate about skateboarding. He was only 12 years old when he was French downhill, slalom, free figures and combined champion. It also stood out at the European level.

Then came the transition to motorcycle enduro, winning the French championship in 1981. Six years later he signed with Yamaha to participate in African rallies, mainly the Dakar.

A member of the official team, he finished 18th on his debut in 1988. Three years later the myth was born when he defeated Gilles Lalay and Thierry Magnaldi, the favorites in the motorcycle category.

In Arabia, Peterhansel lived up to his nickname and was the pilot who best adapted to the harsh conditions of the Saudi race, where sailing achieved greater prominence than in other editions.

The hardness of the route made the speed go to a lower level and that the adaptation to the characteristics of each stage was fundamental. This is where the experience of a Peterhansel appeared, this time with a new co-driver, Edouard Boulanger, to dominate the 43rd edition of the quintessential desert race with an iron fist.

Stephane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger, the winners of the Dakar in its second edition in Arabia. Photo REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed

Sainz fought against the Dakar and against adversity. Too many breakdowns, too many punctures, and too many navigation errors. The Spaniard perhaps proved to be the fastest, but this Dakar prevailed in other aspects. Still three stage wins and a podium position is not a bad baggage.

Al-Attiyah, who opened the track in the last stage, tried until the end, but Peterhansel did not grant him the slightest chance, running when necessary and lifting his foot when it was necessary to do so. This is what ‘Monsieur Dakar’ did in the last stage: take no chances and let his advantage and experience do the rest to reach his fourteenth title in thirty years.

With information from AFP, EFE and DPA