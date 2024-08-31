Mexico City.– Following suspensions related to judicial reform, Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, warned that any resolution by any judge or authority is inadmissible and inappropriate.

“This legislative majority categorically and forcefully determines that it will not and will not submit to the jurisdiction of the court or courts that order it because they do not have the authority to do so, because the analysis and discussion and, if applicable, approval of the opinion regarding the constitutional reform in judicial matters cannot be suspended,” he said in a video.

“And the only ones we answer to are our constituents, the people, who were the ones who appointed us at the polls to reform and add to the constitutional text.” Monreal described the decision to suspend acts of another power through an injunction as absurd, grotesque and ignorant.

He also accused the president of invading the legislative branch and of blatantly violating the Constitution.

“Not only is it a violation of the principle of legality and an invasion of the Legislative Power, but a flagrant violation of the Constitution. There is no doubt that the desperation of some sectors that try to preserve their privileges also intend to stop this historic reform for the benefit of the population. “It is no less strange if we remember that there have been permanent attempts to obstruct this reform as a daily conduct of sectors linked to this Judicial Power, the last one.” A federal judge in Cuernavaca today ordered the Chamber of Deputies not to begin the discussion of the opinion of reforms to the Judicial Power, scheduled for this Monday. Martha Eugenia Magaña, Fifth District Judge in Morelos, granted a provisional suspension this Friday, in which she orders that the opinion not affect the four federal judges who promoted the injunction. “Which implies that said particular project cannot be discussed and voted on by the Chamber of Deputies of the new legislature,” says the suspension issued in injunction 1251/2024. Meanwhile, Felipe Consuelo Soto, Third Judge of Amparo and Federal Trials in Chiapas, also granted a provisional suspension today, which does not stop the discussion of the reform, but does prevent it from being implemented. “It is appropriate to grant the suspension ex officio with respect to the effects and consequences of the contested acts,” says the summary of the resolution, issued in amparo 1190/2024. It adds that the chambers of the Congress of the Union can continue with the legislative process, but if they approve the opinion, it prohibits them from sending the respective decree to the state legislatures, of which at least half plus one must give their approval to complete the reform to the Constitution.