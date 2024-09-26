Mexico City.– Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, said he is confident that the presidential inauguration ceremony will be sober, respectful and without “scandal.”

In an interview after meeting with the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, the legislator considered that the Morena member deserves it, since she will be the first female president in 200 years of history.

“It is important to be calm, that things (…) are fine. Things are going well, there are no surprises and we hope that the ceremony on October 1st will be sober, republican, respectful,” he said. Outside the transition house, Monreal revealed that there is an agreement among all parliamentary groups for the session in San Lázaro on October 1st to be carried out with “sobriety” and respect.

“So that Mexico can show the world what it really is: democratic normality and legitimate and democratic elections,” he said.

Will this agreement be enough to see a ceremony in keeping with the historic moment, or could there be surprises?, he was asked. “Well, I have confidence in the good faith of all the parliamentary groups, I am confident that sobriety and the need for a republican assembly will outweigh an assembly of scandal and insults,” he responded. Monreal hoped that common sense would prevail and that Mexico would shine before more than 100 special guests already confirmed, including presidents, sector leaders, governors and mayors. “Because never in history has something like this happened, that a woman assumes the legitimate and democratic role of head of state, head of government of this country,” Monreal added. Amid questions from the Opposition about the security measures outside the Chamber of Deputies, he pointed out that these events are attractive for holding demonstrations and using them as a “sounding board.” However, he affirmed, free demonstrations will be allowed, while the safety of those attending will be guaranteed. “But they have the right to do so, we are not going to resort to any issue of repression and there will be respect for the protesters, but security for those attending this event,” he said. Five days before the inauguration, Monreal met with Sheinbaum to review the preparations for the formal act. On another topic, Monreal highlighted that, less than a month after the start of the Legislature, the lower house has approved five constitutional reforms that involve the modification of 31 articles of the Magna Carta. “Something impressive, just three weeks and the House has worked very hard on this reforming power that the population gave us,” Monreal boasted.