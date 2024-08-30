Mexico City.– Ricardo Monreal, Morena coordinator in San Lázaro, said that the transfer of 15 PVEM members to his bench was the result of the generosity of the Green Party.

In a press conference, he assured that, in exchange, Morena committed to incorporating the green agenda among its issues.

“The negotiation, the agreement, with the Green Party was the result of dialogue and, why not say it, of the generosity of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico in granting Morena the possibility of integrating into this group 15 legislators who were originally elected and signed in coalition, but by the Green Party. What is there in return? There is only the green agenda, to incorporate it,” he said. He said that this request was raised directly by Jorge Emilio González, by the parliamentary coordinator, Carlos Puente, and by the vice-coordinator, Raúl Bolaños.

“It is a programmatic agreement, it is an agreement of generosity,” he reiterated.

– Where does the Green Party come from so generous now?, he was asked. “It’s a good question, I ask myself the same. But I, as coordinator of the parliamentary group, have only had good dealings with them and I have a good opinion of the fact that the agreement is for public policies of well-being, the environment and ecology. That’s what happened,” he answered. – Are the Remoras and Adláteres left behind? “The Remoras and Adláteres persist throughout history,” he said. Remoras and Adláteres are the terms that Monreal used in past legislatures to refer to the PVEMists, when they were allies of the PRI and the PAN. Monreal affirmed that his bench could grow much more; however, he rejected that Morena’s intention is to take legislators from other factions. “Rather, we resort to agreements. We do not steal from anyone, neither in thought nor in action, it is not our conduct. But no, we do not want that nor are we in the process of searching, discussing, or undermining the unity of each parliamentary group, we are not into that, we are not used to that and we are not going to do it,” he said.