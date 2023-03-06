The President of the Political Coordination Board of the Senate of the Republic, Ricardo Monreal, described as “interventionist” the initiative of a United States congressmanwho proposed using the military to combat fentanyl traffickers.

Dan Crenshaw and Mike Waltz, US congressmen, introduced an initiative last January to name drug cartels terrorists.

With this, the US government could call on the military and target those “responsible for trafficking fentanyl or a fentanyl-related substance into the United States.”

In addition, it will also go against those who carry out related activities that cause destabilization in the Western Hemisphere region.

Among the criminal groups he points out are the Sinaloa Cartel and Los Zetas, whom they accuse of causing “instability” a few kilometers from the US-Mexico border.

Because of this, Monreal expressed his rejection of the initiative that he hopes will be scrapped.

“This initiative is an example of the political use of the fight against drug trafficking and, at the same time, represents a regression to the days of interventionismsince it proposes to authorize the Executive of the United States the use of force against criminal groups in Mexico,” criticized the senator.

