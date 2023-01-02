Mexico.- The morenista senator Ricardo Monreal wished the election of the new presidency of the Courtwhich will take place this Monday, will be done with full autonomy.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the Minister Yasmín EsquivelRicardo Monreal stressed that the challenges facing the judiciaryalthough he did not mention which ones.

“As part of the Senate, co-responsible for selecting the ministers, I wish the election of who will lead the SCJN be carried out with full autonomy,” he said.

“And favor its performance as guarantor of the respect for the constitution. The challenges facing this power are enormous,” he added on his Twitter account.

For his part he Plural Group of the Senate asked Minister Esquivel not to participate in the vote to elect the new president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

Senator Germán Martínez considered that the Minister, whose degree thesis is being investigated for alleged plagiarism, should not attend the session or pay for ethics, civic and moral decency in public affairs.

“This election has to be clean, it doesn’t have to be tainted by corruption. nor for conflicts of interest. That is why we respectfully call on Yasmín Esquivel not to attend, not to vote, for an ethical principle, for a principle of civic decency, for morality in public affairs, until the UNAM freely decides on her law degree,” Martínez pointed out.

“The new presidency has to be respected by all, appreciated by all, and must conform to the law and have public shame,” added the senator representing Emilio Álvarez Icaza, Gustavo Madero and Nancy de la Sierra.

In a video uploaded to social networks, Martínez stressed that the appointment of the new presidency of the SCJN is important, since the incumbent will be able to decide, together with the other ministers, on issues such as the militarization of security and electoral reform.

“Including, on the integration of the Senate, Deputies and the Presidency of the Republic,” added Martínez in the video.

“We respectfully ask Yasmín Esquivel not to stain the presidency of the SCJN with her vote,” added the Plural Group in a Twitter message.

Separately, Senator Álvarez Icaza asked the Court to be clear in this Monday’s election that the UNAM found that Esquivel’s thesis is plagiarism and that, to block the resolution on the case, the Minister presented an apparently false testimony of Edgar Ulises Baez.

“Báez did not declare anything to anyone. The thesis is his. He says that his thesis director presented testimony from the ‘other student’ who would have admitted to being the plagiarist. Martha Rodríguez is involved in the plagiarism. The lawyer Édgar Ulises Báez denies having testified “, he indicated.

The PAN senator, Damián Zepeda, maintained that the case of the Minister shows the “tragedy” of Mexican politics, since the highest justice authority is involved in a shameful scandal and the Government has tried to save its “unconditional”, alluding to to Esquivel.

In addition, the legislator condemned, the UNAM “hesitates” and formal leaders of the Opposition remain in complicit silence or with “lukewarm” messages. “Other people’s grief,” added Zepeda.

