licensed senator Ricardo Monreal expressed his solidarity with the workers of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Chiapas, who were kidnapped Tuesday afternoon and wished for his prompt release, and insisted that one of the pending officers give security and peace of mind to the citizens.

The former president of the Senate Political Coordination Board was in Palenque, Chiapas, where he held his informative assembly, as part of his tours of the country in search of the national coordination of the defense committees of the fourth transformation.

“Well, in relation to the kidnapping and attack on the headquarters of the Secretariat for Citizen Security, I am very sorry for the kidnapping of 14 administrative employees of the Secretariat for Citizen Security and I express my solidarity with their families, relatives, friends and colleagues. job. I pray that they will be rescued soon safe and sound“, he exposed.

This Wednesday, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Gabriela Zepeda, reported that, in coordination with federal and state forces, an operation of more than a thousand elements was deployed to locate and locate the 16 people belonging to the security institution that were deprived of liberty in the Ocozocoautla-Tuxtla highway section.

In the morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that the indication is to find the workers of the S&PC.

“The people of Chiapas are a peaceful and hard-working people, rebellious, with natural dignity, who do not suffer from these events of insecurity,” Ricardo Monreal warned in his assembly.

“I think close coordination is required now. I think it is required now, with this event; I think that this criminal event should be paid attention, not only by the State, but by the Federation of what is being raised.”

The former governor of Zacatecas asserted that if any president has paid all attention, heart and affection so that Chiapas does well, it is President López Obrador.

“I saw the video of one of the workers and I was happy that they are alive and healthy. I believe that the conditions that are raised for their release the State can only apply the law, but it is a matter for the authorities,” said the Zacatecan .

Asked about the polls that place him in fourth place among the applicants, Ricardo Monreal rests value on the position in which they place him.

“Even, hypothetically, they can place me lower, nothing happens. In a competition and in a contest of this nature, it is the people who decide,” noted the former coordinator of the Morena senators.

“Even in the worst scenario, I am going to stay in Morena, I am not going to leave Morena. I decided to risk all my political capital with Morena and with President López Obrador until the end.”