Mexico City.- The electoral reform will be reviewed and corrected in the Senate of the Republic, to eliminate the numerous constitutional inconsistencies that were approved in the Chamber of Deputies, guaranteed Ricardo Monreal.

Once the two minutes are modified in plenary, the project will be returned to the lower house, explained Monreal Ávila.

In San Luis Potosí, he considered that any electoral reform must have social legitimacy.

He maintained that the electoral reform will be returned with changes to the Chamber of Deputies and they will be the ones who decide if they accept or insist on their opinion.

He warned that failure to correct the “delicate errors” in the minutes sent by the co-legislator “would be detrimental to the quality of democracy.”

In an interview, after the first report on the legislative activities of Senator Elí César Cervantes Rojas, monreal He recalled that most of the legal changes that have been approved in the Senate have had the consensus of the political forces.

“I would like that, but it is also legal that they are approved with majorities. I prefer consensus and that is why we are trying to correct omissions or errors that were reflected in ordinary laws,” said the parliamentary coordinator on the possibility of having a agreement with the Opposition, which rejected the fast track discussion, as happened in San Lázaro.

He remarked that the fact that the Chamber of Senators did not waive the procedures for the minutes, allowed these inconsistencies to come to light, which they have the obligation to correct.

He mentioned that not only are there two or three errors, but that the minutes have more constitutional contradictions.

He announced that he is preparing a document to be taken into account in the Governance and Second Legislative Studies commissions, so that the documents can be corrected.

He trusted that the project would not be prosecuted, so he announced that they will work to make a document “the most neat and scrupulously observant of the Constitution.”

The proposal approved by the co-legislator reforms various provisions of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures; of the General Law of Political Parties; and of the Organic Law of the Judicial Power of the Federation; and seeks to issue the General Law on the Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters.

In addition, it proposes to modify various provisions of the General Law of Social Communication and the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities.

In other spaces, the parliamentary coordinator of Morena affirmed that it is a profound reform, which will define the future of Mexico, for which the Chamber of Senators will study it carefully.

He highlighted that the deputies approved modifications to around 457 articles.

“They deserve to be analyzed by the senators, in a broad, respectful, serious discussion, with good judgment and with consideration,” he opined.

In this sense, he announced that among other constitutional inconsistencies is the addition of a fraction to an article of the Political Parties Law, since it proposes that the national party that does not obtain three percent of the votes in the presidential election will lose its registration, unless in 16 states of the Country it does have three percent.

He recalled that the Constitution provides that if a national political party, in the presidential contest or in the federal contest, does not obtain three percent of the votes, as a consequence it loses its registration.