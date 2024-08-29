Mexico City.- Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of Morena in the 66th Legislature of San Lázaro, said that the discussion and eventual approval of the reform to the Judicial Branch could extend for up to four days.

The Morena member indicated that in the installation session of the Political Coordination Board, it was approved to hold two sessions on September 1: the first to install the General Congress, in which they will receive the last Government Report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the second to publicize the judicial reform.

He reported that they expect the discussion and approval of the constitutional amendments to take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, although he did not rule out that, if necessary, the process could extend until Thursday. Monreal explained that the ruling on the judicial reform will go directly to the Plenary and could only return to commissions – which have not yet been installed – if it is considered that it has not been sufficiently discussed, which, he said, there is no way that can happen.

“The Senate of the Republic, which will act as the reviewing chamber, can do so,” he said.

Regarding the calls to protest in the Chamber of Deputies next Sunday to prevent the start of the processing of the judicial reform, the parliamentary coordinator assured that they will respect any mobilization, but asked the protesters not to resort to violence. “We will respect any mobilization, protest or any type of peaceful demonstrations against, we will do our job here, let’s hope that the protesters simply do not resort to acts of violence and allow us to do our job,” he said. He considered that the call by Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo, member of the National Civic Front, to prevent the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1 is not correct. “Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo, whom I respect, has many ideas and is a man who flies, flies, flies in his ideas, I do not want to speak badly of him, because he is a friend of mine, but he is an intelligent guy and he knows, he knows that this is not correct,” he said. Monreal reported that another agreement approved by the Jucopo is that he presides over that governing body, after the transfer of 15 deputies from the Green Party, his bench reached the absolute majority. Regarding the PAN’s announcement that they will defend their position as the second political force in San Lázaro, he said that they established in the minutes that they will be in charge of presiding over the Board of Directors in the second year of the Legislature and the Green Party in the third year. “We are not going to haggle nor limit the rights that correspond to each parliamentary group, even if they are opposition or minority,” he affirmed.

Sánchez Cordero criticises judicial reform technique

Former minister Olga Sánchez Cordero criticized the fact that, within the framework of judicial reform, the majority intends to leave in the Constitution issues such as the requirements for courts to be able to participate in direct election processes.

She announced that as part of the working group that her bench created for the study of constitutional modifications, she will propose that, by legislative and constitutional technique, these issues be taken to secondary laws. “There are also things that can be developed with much more dynamics, for example, the letters of recommendation. What do the letters of recommendation have to do in the Constitution or what does an average of eight have to do? I think that all that is correct, perhaps, but that it be developed in the secondary (law), that is what I am going to think,” she said. The Morena member warned that the Magna Carta seems like a secondary law, because Congress has approved that practically everything be taken to it, hence as a deputy she will seek to break with that inertia. “It seems that our Constitution is a regulatory law, because they want to regulate everything in the Constitution, when the Constitution should be the constitutional principles, the fundamental norms of a State, of course, the human rights protected and guaranteed by the Constitution, but beyond that, I think that we have turned our Constitution into a regulatory law,” she lamented. Asked if she sees a willingness in her colleagues to make adjustments, she said that this is her personal conviction, but also because of legislative and constitutional technique.