Mexico.- The leader of Morena in the Senate of the Republic, Ricardo Monreal, asked to postpone the discussion on the reform to increase vacations in Mexico from 6 to 12 days, which would be voted on this week after the approval of the commissions.

Through an official letter addressed to the President of the Board of Directors of the Senate, Alejandro Armenta Miersince last October 18 Ricardo Monreal requested to postpone the sessions where the opinion on extending the vacations would be voted.

The Senate planned to read the opinion in Tuesday’s session, but left the procedure for another day without giving further explanationswhich did not prevent the trade from being leaked on social networks.

“On the instructions of Sen. Ricardo Monreal Ávila, Coordinator of the Parliamentary Group of MORENA, I kindly ask you to defer the discussion of the opinion of the United Commissions of Labor and Social Welfare; and of Legislative Studies, the one that contains a draft decree by which Articles 76 and 78 of the Federal Labor Law are reformed in terms of decent vacations for 2 consequent sessions; this for further analysis on the subject.“says the document.

Monreal’s request to ‘pause’ the discussion would derive from the proposal of the Coparmexwho asked that the increase in vacations for Mexican workers be 9 days for 2023 and extend to 12 days until 2024.

Besides, the Coparmex asks that “the period of uninterrupted enjoyment of vacations” remain in 6 days and 6 dayswhich would not allow workers to enjoy their 12 days off consecutively, since they consider that would be “impractical for all companies and even for the workers themselves”.

The emecist senator Patricia Marketpromoter of the opinion, said that she did not see a problem in the request of the morenista senator, although she did not know that Monreal had sent the official letter to the president of the Board of Directors.

“I didn’t know there was a trade. But I have no doubt that this is not only going to be given a first reading but is going to vote in plenary, due to the great expectation“, he explained.

Given the controversy after the leak of the official letter, Ricardo Monreal assured that it was the bench of Morena the one who “by consensus” determined to “defer the discussion” on the opinion of worthy vacations.

In an interview, the brunette assured that the discussion of the vacation reform “will continue” and “there is no problem”, while denied that there is pressure from businessmen to the Senate.