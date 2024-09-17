Mexico City.– The coordinator of the Morena deputies, Ricardo Monreal, assured that all formalities were complied with in the approval of the judicial reform, since the legislators had two days to learn about it and on the day of approval there were six rounds of speakers, despite the fact that the majority group did not accept any modification proposed by the opposition.

“The answer is yes (all legal and regulatory formalities for a broad, plural, deliberative and informative debate were complied with). Each stage was carefully taken care of,” he said in a video message.

Monreal said that the judicial reform, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was announced on September 1 in the Parliamentary Gazette and the 500 deputies had two days to analyze it before its discussion date. “There was a reasonable amount of time for the deputies to learn about the modifications to 20 articles of the Magna Carta and 12 transitional provisions,” said Monreal.

Morena and its allies, from the PVEM and the PT, have 364 seats, more than the 334 needed to modify the Constitution.

The reform, which puts the positions of ministers, magistrates and judges to a direct vote, eliminates the savings of the Judicial Branch and reduces the number of ministers of the Court from 11 to 9, was approved in the Chamber of Deputies on the night of September 4 with 359 votes in favor and 135 against. Already in the discussion, on a basketball court in the Sports City of Magdalena Mixhuca, in the face of the blockade in San Lázaro by affected workers, the deputies were free to present their proposals for modification, according to Monreal. However, only three of the same majority group were accepted, two minor ones, and one to compensate with their severance pay the judges who resign or accept to compete for the positions and do not win. “The general and particular issues were vented for 18 hours. So a broad debate was held, all, absolutely all, the participants were expressed freely and with respect and tolerance,” said Monreal. “This is proof that the legislators were informed and prepared for the discussion of the ruling,” he added.