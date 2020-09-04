The bad omens have been fulfilled with the injury of Nacho Monreal, that it is very difficult to arrive in conditions to play on the first day of next season. He suffers a grade I fiber break, something that almost ruled him out for the visit to the New Zorrilla to play against him Valladolid.

The Navarrese side withdrew with ostensible gestures of pain from the friendly that played the Real society against him Villarreal this past Wednesday. Her face did not bode well, and already. Real announced a muscle prick in the first observation of the royalist doctors at the end of the meeting. Monreal has undergone new medical tests to determine the definitive extent of the injury, which has thrown a fiber breakage that was the fear that existed in the San Sebastian expedition, because that leaves his recovery facing the first day too much in the air . “Nacho Monreal suffered, during the match Villarreal-Real Sociedad, a grade 1 injury to the left biceps femoris muscle. He has started to be treated with physical therapy. The return to the usual dynamics will be progressive and will depend on the clinical evolution of the process ”, explained the Real in its medical part.

The low of Monreal leaves the door open to the other Navarrese left side of the realistic squad, the young man Aihen Munoz, to start the season again, as he did last year, before Monreal arrived from the Arsenal to Real. Aihen Right now he has all the bins to premiere the season in the realistic eleven that he plays against Valladolid on the first day. Because the other left side of the squad, Kevin Rodrigues, seems not to count for Imanol Sheriff, which sees it as more valid in advanced positions that would already be well covered. The Portuguese international wants to get out of the Real, but the club does not want to give him the free letter of freedom, in that case he prefers an assignment with an option to buy. He Alaves has asked about his situation and is interested in signing him for free, but the Real He is not due to work, because he has a contract until June 2022. And Kevin does not want another loan like last season to Leganes.