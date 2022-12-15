The language of politicians is inscrutable. Last weekend, a Twitter by the Sonoran governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño was broadcast on networks announcing the visit to Hermosillo of the senatorial leader Ricardo Monreal Ávila, just when messages of his possible political break with President López Obrador and his vote against were multiplying. of the Minutes of the deputies as the presidential Plan B of electoral reform.

But in politics there are no naiveties or coincidences, but political messages. Governor Durazo is one of the fundamental pieces of the first circle of presidential power and was responsible for the great security reform that involved the incorporation of the Armed Forces into public security tasks in the form of an internal security crisis and he had to negotiate with the military commanders successfully.

In addition, recently, the Sonoran governor was appointed president of the National Council of the Morena party, a position that could even be said to be symbolic, but with a load of enormous political force for those who know how to use it. The Council is in charge of managing relations in the leadership of Morena on behalf of the President of the Republic, who has ostentatiously distanced himself publicly from directly intervening in partisan matters, although behind the scenes he continues to be the highest authority and power decisive.

For this reason, it was important not only the warm welcome of Governor Durazo to the senatorial leader in a public image of rebellion or autonomy with respect to the presidential instructions to obtain the approval in the Senate of the Electoral Reform Minute that the Chamber of Deputies ordered and that required of an open heart operation, especially because of the media image that Monreal wanted to sell about the difficulties in complying with the presidential instruction.

Last weekend Monreal hinted that it was practically impossible to approve the Minute because it was a mess of constitutional irregularities and they even began to calculate the number of Monrealist senators who would leave Morena to accompany Monreal in his adventure of political independence from the leadership of Lopez Obrador.

In this context, the three signals from Governor Durazo’s Twitter were significant: making public the presence of the senatorial leader in a Lopez Obrador territory, revealing that he accompanied him to his meeting “Dialogue on the vision of the country” which is an activity that is part of the project to position the senator as a pre-candidate for the presidency and spread the image of a lopezobradorista governor from the first circle of power raising his hand to Monreal.

In this context, Governor Durazo’s tweet would carry three messages: whoever knows how to see, let him see; whoever knows how to read, let him read; and whoever knows how to understand, who understands, especially because of the political experience of the Sonoran governor in the operation of delicate decisions that he had in the presidential succession of 1993, in his role as political operator of Luis Donaldo Colosio and as private secretary of President Vicente Fox.

Governor Durazo’s twitter advanced Monreal’s political operation to remove Plan B and clear up doubts about the loyalty of the Zacatecan.

Policy for dummies: In politics, what is seen is not judged.

