Mexico City.- Morenista senators Ricardo Monreal and Rafael Espino de la Peña, were the only legislators for Morena who voted against the initiative for modify secondary laws on electoral mattersl, sent to the legislature by Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

monreal, head of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) in the Senate of the Republic, voted against the initiative after speculations and questions about his loyalty to the party-movement headed by the head of the federal executive.

His vote unleashed a series of hypotheses and discussions on social networks where users heatedly debated the decision made by the Zacatecan who has been under the magnifying glass of the Morenista militancy since the beginning of AMLO’s six-year term.

For his part, rock hawthornwho is part of the Second Legislative Studies commission, in charge of reviewing and discussing the electoral legislation reform initiative, joined Monreal as the second Morenista senator who, with his vote against, somehow challenged the wishes of the tenant of the National Palace.