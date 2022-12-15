Nothing more and nothing less than the president of the Jucopo of the Senate of the Republic and coordinator of the Morena bench, Ricardo Monreal went against the so-called “Plan B” of the electoral reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. So he announced that his vote would be against.

The justification given by Senator Morena for his vote against is that he could not tolerate the Constitution being flouted or ignored. By the way, he made it clear that his position is made in a personal capacity and does not represent the sentiment of his party’s bench.

Monreal’s harsh words were, he said that he cannot agree that the Magna Carta is ignored or mocked. He claimed that he is a man who teaches law, an idealist and not a fierce pragmatist. He closed by saying that the Law is the soul of society and without it, chaos and anarchy would prevail.

With this, Ricardo Monreal made a decision, not to vote against, it goes further, it is an obvious and public break with President López Obrador. Here the analyzes should come around the immediate political future, such as the possible exit from the coordination of the parliamentary group of Morena and even expulsion from the party.

Senator Ricardo Monreal is a very skilled politician, in recent days he has been negotiating directly with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, which means that they did not reach an agreement and the path he will take will be different from AMLO’s movement. We could anticipate that Monreal will play against them in 2024, so be very attentive.

The one who began to remove dirty laundry from the past administration was the Morena deputy, Almendra Negrete, who showed that they will have to solve the lousy job that the Quirino Ordaz government did in the Agustina Ramírez drain. It is not a minor thing because the total project will cost 100 million pesos.

The morenista anticipated that the initial solution will be more than 32 million pesos, because work will have to be done to level the land, topography, excavation, and filling with material. In addition, she accused that they used ordinary, poor quality material.

The big question is how many works will the Quirino Ordaz administration have left in these conditions? Without a doubt, it is very serious, it should be fully investigated and those responsible should be held accountable.

With the keynote speech by Governor Rubén Rocha in the courtyard of the City Hall, they closed the Culiacán International Book Fair, an unprecedented event that has an invaluable contribution to the cultural sphere of the Sinaloan capital. Hopefully FIL will continue in the coming years.

In the closing event of the FIL, the mayor Juan de Dios Gámez, highlighted that they were seven very emotional days and that this initiative represents a legacy that they will leave to Culiacán. He also anticipated that for the following year, already budgeted, they will be able to plan and improve. The good news is that the International Book Fair is here to stay.

Today is the last day of the Christmas discount on fines and surcharges on payments from the Culiacán City Council. Service hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In such a way that they call to take advantage of 100 percent discounts on property taxes, ISAI, COMUN, among others.

“Too often some men sacrifice being to be different”: Julian Marias.