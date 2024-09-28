The president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), Ricardo Monreal Ávilastated that they will be implemented strict security measures for the swearing-in ceremony of the elected president Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1, ensuring the protection of all those attending the historic event at the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro.

During a tour to supervise the preparations, Monreal explained that The Legislative Palace will have an internal and external security schemein collaboration with the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and the security body of the Chamber of Deputies.

He stressed that discreet operations will be maintained and highly professional to guarantee the safety of the nearly one thousand special guests who will attend the ceremony.

“There are special operations and they are very careful and professional. Everyone’s safety is guaranteed“said Monreal, in an effort to dispel any concerns regarding the security of the event.

Key events during the ceremony

The formal event, which will mark the arrival of the first female president of Mexico, will begin at nine in the morning, with the participation of the different parliamentary groups in a session that will last around an hour and a half.

Subsequently, both the president of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obradorlike the president-elect, will arrive at the venue. They will be received by courtesy commissions made up of six deputies and six senators.

Monreal explained that The President, who will still be in office upon entering the Palace, will receive the corresponding honorswhile Sheinbaum will be greeted but will not receive honors until after wearing the Presidential Sash.

The interest in this event has been monumental, with the accreditation of more than 400 national and international media outlets that will cover the ceremony.

The presence of heads of state, diplomatic personnel, religious leaders, civil society figures, as well as ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice and governors, is expected.

Monreal highlighted the historical nature of the event: “It will be a unique event without parallel, because after 200 years, she will be the first female president of the United Mexican States.”

Legislative progress before the change of powers

In parallel with the preparations for the protest, Monreal reported on the agreements reached in the Political Coordination Board.

In the Plenary session on Sunday, September 29, the count of the local congresses that approved the constitutional reforms on the National Guard and the indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples will be carried out, which will be sent to the Executive for promulgation.

In addition, the first reading of two important reforms is planned, one of a railway nature, which seeks to prioritize passenger transport on railways, and another related to the energy reform, which would modify the concept of productive state companies to public companies. , including the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Judicial reform

Monreal also highlighted the progress in the secondary laws of the judicial reform, which are already in the drafting process.

He clarified that it is still being determined whether these laws will originate in the Senate or the Chamber of Deputies, in order to ensure their correct implementation within the current legal framework.