CDMX.- In the hours following the interruption of work in the Judiciary, Morena senator Ricardo Monreal accused the Chief Justice, Norma Piña, of being behind “the crazy strikes.”

Operator of the judicial reform of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, Monreal urged Minister Piña to enter into dialogue with the Chamber of Deputies to try to push for some changes.

“I think the Minister President is wrong to lead these ‘crazy strikes’. She is the one who is guiding and leading the ‘crazy strikes’ of the administration of justice,” he said. In an interview, the next head of the federal deputies of Morena explained that he decided to call the work interruptions “crazy strikes” “because they are not justified by law or the Constitution. Even if they have the right, they are affecting third parties. It is a bad political strategy, it is a wrong strategy.”

In the Chamber of Deputies, he said, “the legislative process will continue, but I urge the workers and the President (Norma Piña) to seek dialogue instead of encouraging this type of work stoppage, of ‘crazy strikes.'”

The Minister, the Morena member recommended, should encourage her workers “to seek dialogue with the Chamber of Deputies, which is currently the instance where the procedure that no one else has is.” For her part, the president of the Senate, also a Morena member, Ana Lilia Rivera, accused the opposition parliamentary groups of “trying to break the rules outside the game.” According to her, workers “have the right to express themselves, but they do not have the right to paralyze the work of the courts and the Supreme Court because, to the extent that the rights of third parties are violated, there must be repercussions, right?”