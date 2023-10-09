From 2024, only those single-industry towns where the unemployment rate is twice the national average will be able to receive financial support from the VEB.RF state corporation. Such a government resolution is being prepared for adoption, as follows from correspondence between the Federation Council and the Ministry of Economic Development. Today, any single-industry town has such an opportunity.

Financial support from VEB.RF consists, in particular, in the fact that now businesses can receive preferential loans for investment projects at 1–5%. And in cities with a federal emergency regime – at 0%. In addition, entrepreneurs in single-industry towns can count on 95% co-financing when creating infrastructure facilities for investment projects.

However, state financial support through VEB.RF is not the only direction of assistance to single-industry towns, the Ministry of Economic Development told Izvestia. In 89 such settlements, priority development territories (ADT) continue to operate – this means a preferential tax regime for investors, they recalled.

The criterion of registered unemployment twice as high as the national average for three years “meets about 20 single-industry towns out of 321 included in the list of single-industry towns in the Russian Federation. “The rest will lose the opportunity to take advantage of the support of VEB.RF,” says the Federation Council’s letter to the Ministry of Economic Development.

The press service of the Ministry of Economic Development told Izvestia that about 30 single-industry towns meet this criterion. They said that for a financial support measure that has a targeted nature – the creation of new jobs not related to the city-forming organization, the level of registered unemployment is the only objective indicator of the socio-economic situation of single-industry towns, which is confirmed at the federal level by the Ministry of Labor.

Measured assistance: conditions for receiving state support will be tightened for single-industry towns