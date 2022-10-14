As a true animal lover and keen observer of them, the mangaka Nagabe to which we have dedicated an entire in-depth article, he usually introduces these creatures into his works: decidedly particular characters populate his stories, as in the case of his very latest oneshottitled Monotone Blue and released in Italy on July 13th thanks to J-POP manga. Originally the title was “Escalate” and was part of a collection of short stories, which only later the author had the opportunity to transform into something more extensive. But let’s see the plot below: the events are centered on the everyday life of the two protagonists, the cat Hachi and the lizard Aoi. The first is very lazy, listless, and has no interest in the surrounding world, until a new schoolmate arrives in his class, the lizard Aoi. In a mammal-only institution it is strange to see a reptile, all the more so if it has a long, bright blue tail, which with its luster awakens Hachi from a torpor that has lasted too long. From their first meeting a relationship of friendship, respect and affection will be born and despite small misunderstandings and various ups and downs it will turn into something deeper …

A friendship that is born between the school desks

As for the characters, the story focuses mainly on the two main protagonistsHachi and Aoi, highlighting both their physical, character and behavioral characteristics, thus leaving less space for secondary characters such as teachers and classmates, who appear only sporadically to contextualize events.

Hachi is a cat and, as already mentioned above, he is lazy and listless, he does not study, during the lessons he spends all his time sleeping with his head resting on the desk, therefore he gets poor grades at school, thus unleashing the wrath of the teachers. He has a sweet and tender muzzle, a long dark tail with a lighter tip only, and dresses in a manner casual – sporty; at times he can turn out to be unexpectedly aggressive and a little violent, but despite these constant mood swings he is good and loves to Aoi. The latter has the appearance of a lizard, he is studious and diligentstrives to achieve his goals, comes from a rather rigid and strict family and has a sad past: comrades have always bullied him with physical and psychological violence because of his appearance and this has led him to distrust others.

In fact, he fears that if he puts his trust in someone again, he will be hurt again. Aoi has an undoubtedly elegant style: he wears a shirt with long sleeves in any season, because his body allows him to keep his body temperature almost constant thanks to thermoregulation; unlike his teammates, he wears a tie, but the peculiarity that immediately strikes Hachi is that he hides his tail in a lining. Sometimes, however, when no one is around, Aoi discovers it, revealing the scales of an enchanting bright blue, and it is precisely these that positively impress Hachi, who will then ask the new friend to show him his tail more often, telling him that it is not there. there is no reason to hide such a beautiful part of oneself.

On a general level we can say that the two protagonists, true fulcrum of the whole story, are perfectly characterized both on a behavioral level and on a physical and aesthetic level. Although they are depicted through simple details, in fact, it is at the same time true that probably the immediacy of these elements best identifies the peculiarities of the subjects themselves, anthropomorphic characters with whom it is still easy to empathize.

An anthem against bullying and discrimination

The whole story revolves around the relationship that is created between the cat Hachi and the lizard Aoi: a bond made of tenderness, affection, understanding and acceptance, respect, trust, reciprocity … These are some of the delicate topics which are faced together bullying, violence, discrimination, with a veiled reference also to the LGBTQ + issue. The strength of this manga surely lies in knowing how to talk about such current and delicate themes in a very particular way: in fact, the author introduces himself into these subjects “on tiptoe”, often indirectly conveying important and strong messages and entrusting the narrative voice and the expression of inner feelings and conflicts to animalsas if to demonstrate that although they may differ from us men, in reality they are very similar to us, especially from an emotional point of view.

Analyzing the volume from a purely technical point of view we can say that we have an extremely simple product in our hands, but effective: the tables are composed of drawings with a subtle line and the contrast between black and white, combined with the depth rendered through veiled shading in shades of gray, is of considerable visual impact; the backgrounds, of a school setting, are almost always only sketched or in any case treated at minimum levels. The attention is in fact concentrated on the characters, both on their non-verbal language (attitudes and facial / gestural expressions), and on their internal dialogues and monologues. On the dust jacket some blue details stand out, which takes on a particular meaning, as suggested by the title itself. From an editorial point of view we can appreciate the excellent quality of the paper used, with a fairly thick weight, as well as for the cover, made of smooth cardboard.

Who do we recommend Monotone Blue to?

If you are looking for a fresh story, out of the ordinary, Monotone Blue is for you: you will love the deep bond that is created step by step between Hachi and Aoi, two characters with apparently so different characteristics and personalities, but in reality united by the same need to discover each other gradually, learning to love without reserve . So if you want a story with a simple plot, but that is at the same time profound, able to make you move and reflect, all you have to do is read this manga!

