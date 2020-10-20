If before the monopolies came in barrels of oil and were forged in steel, now they have changed scenery and products. From the black liquid they have gone to personal data on the web, and from the railroad to smart devices. The new monopolistic practices of the 21st century in America are spelled like this: GAFA. A commission of the United States Congress has reached that conclusion after a year of investigation, 1.3 million documents and more than 300 interviews. The agency notes that Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have engaged in “monopolistic practices” to dominate the technology market in the West. In his report – known as House Antitrust Report– the panel presents its suggestions to the congressmen. Here, a group of economists and experts analyzes the proposals and the conclusions of the case.

Monopolies or monopoly practices?

Are existing competition policies and century-old antitrust laws adequate to oversee the tech giants? The panel concluded that no, and that the United States needs new laws and enforcement powers for regulators.

Álvaro Lodares, economist and author of the book The end of the crisis? shares these conclusions and points out that these companies “take advantage of the fact that the system is full of holes.” However, the economist and professor at the Deusto Business School, Mario Cantalapiedra, he does not see it so clearly. “Both Google and Facebook exercise these monopolistic practices in the field of internet searches and social networks, respectively. However, Amazon and Apple have significant and lasting power in the market, but that cannot be classified as monopolistic, ”he suggests. In fact, the report features Google and Facebook, while Apple and Amazon are relegated to the background.

The professor of Innovation at IE Business School, Enrique Dans, prefers, along the same lines as Cantalapiedra, to investigate the nuances and considers that although companies have engaged in monopolistic practices, they should not be “demonized” either. “Trying to exercise some control over these isolated cases makes a lot of sense, like Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007 or Facebook’s takeover of Instagram. But going from that to demonizing companies that owe their success fundamentally to having investigated more than others and, above all, that have generated a large amount of value highly appreciated by all citizens, is something that does not make much sense “, he explains Dans.

The —not so clear— measures to take

The panel, made up of Republicans and Democrats, has proposed various measures to control the GAFA. The most drastic come from the Democratic sector and suggest limiting future mergers between mega companies and blocking negotiations on their own account that could harm competitors. In addition, they propose to impose restrictions and even bans on future acquisitions of companies. The republican sector it has not been so drastic. It is more inclined to increase the budgets of the agencies that enforce antitrust law, including the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, thus expanding its management, study and action capacity.

In this case, Dans supports more Republican initiatives. “The report’s proposals, regarding the strengthening of the budgets and functions of the Federal Trade Commission and the antitrust division of the Department of Justice, make a lot of sense. But the appreciations regarding possible measures to regulate the big tech they do not have that much, and could cause real problems of viability and business logic in companies that have generated a high level of well-being and that, in many cases, are highly appreciated by users ”, he says.

Lodares is focused on the Democratic measure to prohibit and regulate new acquisitions by any GAFA member. “As long as they comply with the law, to prohibit that would be to go against the freedom of the market,” he says. The economist is more inclined to other types of restrictions, such as forcing large companies to share their information with small companies and preventing these types of companies from locking up users on their platforms due to the network effect, as in the case of Facebook which also owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

Cantalapiedra is also skeptical of the measures proposed by the Democratic sector, especially those they suggest divide or depart companies and that are regulated as the companies that supply water or electricity. This was a measure that Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren pushed for during her campaign for the Democratic primary. “Dividing GAFAs can break the ecosystem on which they have based their success, innovation and customer orientation. Let’s not forget that consumers, especially the younger generations, love these companies and feel very identified with them ”, recalls the economist.

With Biden yes, with Trump no

But for today, the House Antitrust Report’s recommendations are unlikely to take effect immediately, because all attention is focused on the November 3 presidential election. However, whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden win will define the actions that can be taken. And for Lodares, Cantalapiedra and Dans, this time the answer is one: not with Trump; with Biden, yeah. “The measures proposed by this report would have a better chance of being implemented in the event that Biden wins the elections and the Democrats have control of the House of Representatives and the Senate,” says Cantalapiedra. For his part, Lodares affirms that although he has not seen “a completely resounding position on this issue by Biden” during the electoral campaign, “Trump’s attachment to compliance with the rules and legal certainty is absolutely nil.”

Dans offers a bit of context. “Markets need to be protected from themselves”, and points out that neoliberal capitalism and the Chicago school have already been “rejected” even by lobbies such as the Business Roundtable, which brings together the leaders of the largest and most powerful North American companies. “In this line, the Trump effect it would be negative, more abuse and more lack of control; and that of Biden, positive: more attempts to make sense of a much-needed regulation to avoid the lack of protection of the ecosystem of start-ups and consumers, ”he emphasizes.

What neither the panel nor the economists and experts are in dispute is that both Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook “abused their power, revealing corporate cultures apparently determined” to do whatever it takes to maintain their dominance over large areas of the Internet. .

Coronavirus, also a protagonist? The coronavirus, to no one’s surprise, is another protagonist and has also infiltrated the analysis and execution of the House Antitrust Report conclusions. Most of the measures taken in the remainder of this and next year will bear the shadow of the coronavirus and the economic crisis that it drags. For Mario Cantalapiedra, Economist and professor at Deusto Business School, due to the pandemic, “the debate on public participation in the economy has gained momentum at the international level, fundamentally in everything related to the public allocation of health resources.” The economist believes that this trend will favor the implementation of sanctions and restrictions against these large technology companies. For his part, for the economist and author of the book “The end of the crisis?”, Álvaro Lodares, the coronavirus should not be the protagonist in these cases. “We should not stop making reforms in all fields and of course in this one due to the coronavirus,” he suggests. The professor of Innovation and Technology at IE Business School, Enrique Dans, continues along this line, as he considers that the pandemic should not “have too much influence on this legislative environment”. Although it suggests that, if it does so, “it will be proposing that the market can be opened more to the entry of new competitors, and not with a view to protecting the gigantic competitors that already exist”, he concludes.

