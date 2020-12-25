“Monopoly” is celebrating its 85th birthday this year. Almost every German knows the parlor game, which is now on the market in hardly countable variants and in which the players get to know each other well. Eight examples and the story behind them. By Sabine Hildebrandt-Woeckel, Euro am Sonntag

E.It is said to have been in 1970 when two players got into such an argument in Berlin that they both died in the end. At least that’s how the songwriter Franz Josef Degenhardt sang it. The staunch communist didn’t give a damn about “Monopoly”, which was even banned in the Eastern Bloc at that time until the end of the 1980s. Probably not surprising in view of the only objective of the game: to rake in as much money as possible and ruin your opponents.

What few people know: The original idea had exactly the opposite in mind. The American Quaker Elizabeth Magie came up with the idea of ​​rolling and drawing the dice on the now legendary square playing field as early as 1904. Under the name “The Landlord’s Game” (“The landowner’s game”), she wanted to introduce her compatriots to the advantages of cooperation and community spirit with two different game variants – and failed several times.

On the one hand, predatory capitalism was mostly more fun for the gamers, on the other hand, the game manufacturer Parker Brothers simply rejected the idea. And that even a second time when the unemployed heating salesman Charles Darrow passed the predator variant as his 30 years later – and tried again. “52 fundamental mistakes” were certified by the game at the time.

Only $ 500 for the original idea

But Darrow did not give up and so laid the foundation for an unprecedented gaming career. While Elisabeth Magie was later settled with $ 500, game maker Parker made the unemployed Darrow a millionaire in 1935. After he had produced his own production with great success, the publisher bought the license from him on March 19, 1935. Since then, the date has been the official birthday of the game, which turned 85 this year and celebrates this anniversary, of course with a special edition.

Whereby: It almost goes under in view of the variety of editions that are now available. There should be more than 150 on the German market alone, many times more on the international market. However, there seems to be just as much uncertainty about the exact numbers as about other facts: are there 37 or 41 languages ​​into which the game has now been translated – and 100 or even more countries in which it is offered?

The only thing that seems certain is that, at least in this country, the existence of “Monopoly” is common knowledge: 98 percent of the population know the game. At least that’s how Hasbro writes it, the publisher that took over the toy manufacturer Tonka in 1991 and thus also the Parker Brothers brand and sells the game today. Hasbro – the company has its headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, USA – is not alone in this. How many licensees does Monopoly have worldwide? There are no reliable sources on this either. It will probably be a few hundred. The Austrian games and card publisher Piatnik, for example, sells a game that is based on “The Landlord’s Game”, has comparable rules, but has a different name. “The commercial talent” is just as popular with our neighbors as “Monopoly” in this country.

Goebbels banned the Berlin edition

Better known on the German market, however, are the city editions of the London game manufacturer Winning Moves, which in a certain way return to the origin. Because Darrow’s “Monopoly” was set in his favorite city, Atlantic City. The first foreign versions also worked with real places and city names. The first German edition took place in Berlin, but was immediately banned by Joseph Goebbels. Officially because of its “Jewish speculative” character. However, it is more likely that it was the fact that he lived in a magnificent villa in the prominent Schwanenwerder district. Nobody should know how luxurious the Reich Propaganda Minister lived. If you wanted to buy the most expensive property in the whole game, you had to pay 8,000 game Reichsmarks.

In addition to the city editions, which are produced together with the cities shown, there are also numerous licensed editions at Winning Moves, which are about the heroes from comic or action films or in which dinosaurs or ponies gallop across the field, with carrots and apple cards a fortune make or be ruined by the equine vet. Music lovers can purchase “Monopoly” editions through The Beatles or Queen. And some sports clubs such as Liverpool FC or Schalke 04 also boast special editions.

It goes without saying that with such a variety of topics, publishers and licenses, not all the rules of the game have been modeled on the original. It has recently been particularly noticeable that more and more modifications are trying to counteract the biggest criticisms of the game: the playing time and the game associated endless persistence on the losing track. Because in addition to a large “Monopoly” fan base, there have always been those who did not feel like watching for hours how some increase their fortune and how others inevitably go under.

Monopoly – anniversary edition for the 85th birthday The special edition comes in premium packaging and contains eight golden game figures. The game principle has remained the same, but there are professional tips from “Mr. Monopoly” on how the game can get faster. Rating: More players than usual, unfortunately no money compartment. Publisher: Hasbro Age: 8+ players: 2-8 Price: approx. € 30

Monopoly city editions The rules of the game are the same as the original, although the street names are mostly real and the classic train stations correspond to local conditions. There are silver mines to buy in the Saxon town of Freiberg, while in Heidelberg players make their money with the stations of the famous mountain railway. Event or community cards can also turn into Rotary Club actions or newspaper news, or the local bank can be immortalized on the banknotes. In short: the sponsors can also be seen on the field. Rating: Not free of advertising, but a nice gift idea, for example as a reminder of the city where you were born or where you were studying. The editions are often small and therefore sell out quickly; stable and functional money compartment. Publisher: Winning Moves Age: 8+ players: 2-6 Price: approx. € 30-40

Monopoly cash back Simplified version of the classic, tailored for children and teenagers. There is no cash, only bank cards, no houses and hotels and only a dice. The aim is to collect as many streets as possible; When everyone is taken, it’s game over. Nobody has to calculate any more – this is done by an electronic reading device, the “banker”, which automatically determines the winner. Rating: Fast variant, which can also be played in between, but is purely a matter of luck. Young gamers think the technology is cool, adults are rather annoyed by the electronic accountant’s hoot and click. Publisher: Hasbro Age: 8+ players: 2-4 Price: approx. 40 €

Monopoly Junior Similar structure to the adult game, only much simpler. The young players do not buy streets, but shops or recreational facilities that they would like to visit in real life. There are no houses and hotels. Funny: event cards that have to be passed on to fellow players. “Give this card to the rubber duck and take another event card.” So someone else has the advantage. Overall, the luck of the dice decides. Rating: Funny characters. Due to the simple principle and high fun factor, well suited for preschoolers – however, the event cards must be read out. Publisher: Hasbro Age: 5+ players: 2-6 Price: approx. € 30

The commercial talent What “Monopoly” is to the German, “The commercial talent” is to the Austrian. It has different playing fields, uses street names of the Austrian provincial capitals and differs mainly in the goal of the game. There is no gambling until someone is broke, but a fixed time is agreed. The winner is whoever has the most money. Rating: Manageable playing time, colorful playing field, high-quality wooden houses and figures, banknotes too small, bank compartment poorly constructed. Publisher: Piatnik Age: 8+ players: 3-6 Price: approx. 30 €

The criminal talent The variant relocates the action to the underworld. Investments are not made in streets and hotels, but in illegal activities and security. In addition, each player moves his own and a blackmailer figure in one move, which also run counter-clockwise and can therefore be used strategically. Rating: Comical playing field with funny special fields, varied and faster gameplay thanks to adapted rules. Publisher: Piatnik Age: 12+ players: 3-6 Price: approx. 30 €

Monopoly for bad losers Have you always been annoyed that those who found themselves on the losing road in the original “Monopoly” hardly have a chance to leave it again? Then this version is the right one for you. Anyone who has to pay rent or go to prison here is rewarded with so-called loser stamps. If he has four of them, he grabs the all-powerful Mister Monopoly character – and suddenly has all the advantages on his side: Instead of paying rent or bills, he gets money, can build houses out of turn and even send his teammates to jail. Rating: Since everyone can quickly go from loser to winner, the game is extremely entertaining. Publisher: Hasbro Age: 8+ players: 2-6 Price: approx. € 30