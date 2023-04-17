Monopoly of Veikkaus | The working group proposes major changes to online gambling

The working group appointed by the Ministry of the Interior came to three alternatives in its report. One of the options would completely change the monopoly system.

May to be that Finland is moving to a license system for online gambling. The alternative was presented on Monday by an external working group appointed by the Ministry of the Interior.

Physical games, such as slot machine games and casinos, as well as lotto and other raffle games, would remain with the state gambling monopoly Veikkaus.

Another option presented by the working group is the so-called Norwegian model, i.e. strengthening the monopoly.

In principle, there is a third option, i.e. continuing with the current model. However, the working group considers this to be the weakest of the alternatives, said the economist Harri Sailas at the press conference of the Ministry of the Interior.

“We are at a crossroads. We are of the opinion that something must be done.”

Sailas is one of the surveyors of the project.

Veikkaus is now responsible for gambling operations in Finland. In recent years, it has been noticed that some of the gambling is flowing abroad. Games outside of Veikkaus are played by an estimated 5–6 percent of the population. According to the estimate made by the working group, Finnish players lose around 500–550 million euros per year to foreign games.

The problem is that foreign gaming companies do not have the same obligations related to gaming disadvantages as Veikkaus. The increase in the amount played abroad also has an effect on the development of the government’s income from gambling activities, the group points out.

In the investigation let’s review the models of Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, Dutch and French gambling systems.

Norway is the only European country that still has an exclusive rights system. With the Norwegian model, a higher level of channeling would be achieved than at present, but on the other hand, the model would require more effective prevention measures than at present. In the good model, there are better conditions for preventing gambling harm. However, information about the functionality of the model is contradictory, says Sailas.

In other countries, a licensing system has been introduced for online games. According to Sailas, a careful investigation preceded the transition in each country. The report states that switching to the system has improved the channeling of gaming to the desired game platforms in all countries.

Unequivocal decisions cannot be made about how the licensing system affects the disadvantages and problems of gaming.

In practice the license system would mean that gambling companies that bought a license would be allowed to sell online gambling games to Finns. There are differences in marketing restrictions in the reference countries, but it is clear that switching to the system would bring with it gambling advertising.

“It is clear that no kind of marketing should be aimed at minors.”

According to the report, regulation should also be put in place for marketing aimed at young adults, among other things.

In the comparison countries, the taxation of gambling income varies between 18 and 29.5 percent. According to Sailas, taxation in Finland could realistically be around 20–25 percent.

Sailas describes the matter as a balancing act: Finland should be an attractive market and the gambling company should benefit from paying for the license, but on the other hand, efforts should be made to minimize the disadvantages of gambling.

The report emphasizes that the prevention and reduction of health, financial and social harm caused by gambling should remain the starting point of gambling policy and legislation. Likewise, the report emphasizes research that prevents and corrects gambling harm.

“If this aspect is not taken care of, it is better to forget about the license system.”

Sailas estimates that alongside licenses, illegal gambling will continue in the future. According to Sailas, it could be reduced with restrictions. Monitoring would require the establishment of a new independent agency.

Work group estimates that a change to the gambling system could be made during the upcoming election period.

“If we switch to a license system, it requires careful investigation,” says Sailas.

For example, there are still few reliable estimates of the impact of the transition on the state economy.

The legislative process is also long and difficult.

In January HS reports that the view that the monopoly of the state-owned company Veikkaus could be given up with regard to online games was strengthened in the government.

Also the vice president of Veikkaus Velipekka Nummikoski has expressedthat a change is needed in the current system.

If the transition to a license system were to take place, Veikkaus could very well separate the part of itself that offers online games and apply for a license for this part to operate in the market.

