On the one hand there is the classic video game industry discussing how to make its business model survive, on the other the mobile industry where real money is made. According to AppMagic, the development studio and publisher Scopely has recently passed i 7 billion dollars of revenues, driven by the mega hit Monopoly Go!

The precise figure is $7.6 billion, with 74% of players’ current monthly spending on the company’s titles attributed to Monopoly Go! It should be specified that the data still includes the amount due to the mobile store, presumably 30%, and taxes. Net of dues, it should fall to around $4.2 billion.

Most of the revenues were produced in the USA (74%), followed by the United Kingdom (5%), Canada (4%), Germany (4%) and France (2%). 52% of revenues come from Google Playan anomaly for the mobile market, which usually sees Apple’s App Store prevail.