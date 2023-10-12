On the one hand there is the classic video game industry discussing how to make its business model survive, on the other the mobile industry where real money is made. According to AppMagic, the development studio and publisher Scopely has recently passed i 7 billion dollars of revenues, driven by the mega hit Monopoly Go!
The precise figure is $7.6 billion, with 74% of players’ current monthly spending on the company’s titles attributed to Monopoly Go! It should be specified that the data still includes the amount due to the mobile store, presumably 30%, and taxes. Net of dues, it should fall to around $4.2 billion.
Most of the revenues were produced in the USA (74%), followed by the United Kingdom (5%), Canada (4%), Germany (4%) and France (2%). 52% of revenues come from Google Playan anomaly for the mobile market, which usually sees Apple’s App Store prevail.
The graph above shows revenues divided by games. In the lead we have Marvel Strike Force with 716 million dollars, followed by Star Trek Fleet Command at $604.6 million and Tiki Solitaire TriPeaks at $501.5 million. However, the title which is experiencing the fastest growth, so much so that it has entered the top 5, is Monopoly Go! which, despite having only been launched in April 2023, has already produced $309 million in revenues.
According to AppMagic, Monopoly Go! it is the game that has produced the most revenue for the company in recent months, with around 12 million downloads per month. In short, the mix between social gambling mechanics, social mechanics and live service strategies, expertly exploited for an intellectual property of sure appeal, seems to have worked very well.
#Monopoly #drives #Scopelys #revenues #reached #billion
Leave a Reply