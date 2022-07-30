The career and popularity of J Balvin has continued to rise, despite the many controversies in which it has been involved. The singer is best known for performing songs like “Mi Gente”, “Ritmo” and “Agua”. However, he is now venturing into new areas that will contribute to his legacy, such as board games.

J Balvin will have his own Monopoly

The urban artist announced a new alliance with monopoly, the famous real estate board game. Through your account Instagramthe singer confirmed that he will be the first musician to obtain this board in his name.

In a small promotional video posted on their social networks, while their hit “My People” plays in the background, you can see a preview of what this new version of the board game will be. It will bear the name of the artist and will include some references to the most important moments in the musical career of J Balvin.

A Monopoly with urban style

“It’s just that I have too much, too much cash. I buy the property because I have what, what’s more, I buy the dinosaur and the plane, ”says the reggaeton singer to his playmate in the clip published through Instagram.

No further details of the monopoly of J Balvin, such as tokens, cards, properties, and release date. In any case, it will mark a milestone in the board game industry.

