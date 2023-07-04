Dhe monopolies commission, which advises the federal government on questions of competition, recommends splitting up Deutsche Bahn. “The Deutsche Bahn Group has to be restructured,” said Jürgen Kühling, chairman of the committee, of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. The plans of the traffic light coalition, which envisage the formation of an infrastructure society geared towards the common good, are “a sensible component of a comprehensive reform package,” said Kühling.

The planned restructuring is “a good step towards unbundling,” said the chairman of the monopolies commission. In the end, the big winner must be the rails. Politicians must “seize this opportunity now”, he demanded and warned that the conversion should not just be a change of label.

This Tuesday, Kühling wants to publish the ninth “Rail Sector Report” prepared by the Monopolies Commission and hand it over to the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Transport. In it, the experts campaign massively for more competition in the rail sector and for comprehensive reforms.

The new network society must be oriented towards the common good, demanded Kühling. This point should not be watered down during implementation, because only then will travelers benefit.

The aim is more competition and higher quality

The Monopolies Commission has been calling for Deutsche Bahn to be broken up for some time, and the state-owned company is to be divided into an infrastructure and a transport division. According to the concept, the operators of the infrastructure and the users of this infrastructure should be strictly separated from each other.







The goal is more competition in the railway market and more quality at Deutsche Bahn. Deutsche Bahn has recently been struggling with strikes, delays, many construction sites and dissatisfied customers. The railway had been underfinanced for many years and there was a considerable investment backlog, said Kühling. This will now be tackled. “But that takes a lot of staying power,” said Kühling.