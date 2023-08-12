4-year-old boy drowns in a water park in the Bari area

A four and a half year olda native of Pezze di Greco, drowned in a water park in Monopoli.

According to what emerged from an initial reconstruction, it appears the little one was at the facility with his family and was using one of the paddling pools. The baby may never have touched the bottom with his feet, ending up under the water.

The mother noticed what had happened and immediately alerted the emergency services: upon the arrival of the 118 health workers, the little one would have already been in cardiac arrest. Useless attempts to save it: the child died on arrival at the San Giacomo hospital in Monopoli.

The carabinieri, on the spot, acquired the video surveillance images of the structure to better ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident.

