Mononucleosis or infectious mononucleosis is an infectious disease that produces, among other symptoms, fatigue, fever, throat pain, inflammation of lymph nodes in the neck and armpits and inflammation and softening of the spleen. It is normally caused by herpesvirus Epstein-Barr (VEB); That it is not a very contagious virus but is transmitted by saliva, which has led to the name of ‘kiss disease’.

You can also get in touch with the virus through meals, plates, glasses and cutlery or even cough and sneezing. Most cases occur between schoolchildren, adolescents and young adults. It has an incubation period between four and six weeks and the fever and throat pain refer in a few weeks but fatigue, inflammation of lymph nodes and the spleen remains several more weeks.

What causes mononucleosis or kiss disease?

Herpesvirus Epstein-Barr (VEB)

Most cases of mononucleosis are caused by herpesvirus infection Epstein-Barr (VEB); Sometimes the cause of the cytomegalovirus (CMV) or another. Herpesvirus Epstein-Barr needs narrow personal contact to be transmitted by what is considered a low contagious virus. This virus is eliminated until after 18 months of primary infection and in the absence of symptomatology it is eliminated intermittently throughout life.

What are the symptoms of mononucleosis or kiss disease?

Fatigue, fever and throat pain among others

Among the signs and symptoms of mononucleosis are included:

– Astenia (muscle weakness, general discomfort and fatigue).

– Sore throat.

– Sarpting.

– Fever.

– Painful inflammation of lymph nodes in the neck and armpits.

– Inflammation of the tonsils.

– Headache.

– Inflammation and softening of the spleen.

– Anictal hepatitis (without jaundice, yellowish coloration, in leather and mucous) and benign.

– Increase in liver size.

– Non -allergic rhinitis.

– Edema of eyelids.

Mononucleosis incubation

How long does the mononucleosis virus last?

The virus usually has an incubation period of approximately four and six weeks although it can be shortened in children’s cases. Fever and throat pain refer in a few weeks with treatment but the enlargement of lymph nodes and, above all, the inflammation of the spleen takes longer to lower.

Some, although rare, complications can be:

– Complications that involve the nervous system (meningitis, encephalitis or Guillain-Barré syndrome).

– Hemolytic anemia.

– Pneumonia

– Spleen breakage.

– Jaundice.

– Inflammation of one of the testicles or both (orchitis).

– Inflammation of heart muscle (myocarditis).

– Inflamed tonsils that block breathing.

Diagnosis of mononucleosis or ‘kiss disease’

Exam and analysis

The doctor will seek in the physical exam symptoms such as the inflammation of lymph nodes, tonsils, spleen and liver in addition to listening to the description of symptoms. Apart, you will ask for a blood test to check if there are alterations such as an increase in atypical leukocytes or lymphocytes (white blood cells). Analytical results can also reveal a moderate increase in transaminases. In the serological study, the presence of antibodies against the Herpesvirus Epstein-Barr (VEB) will be detected.

Treatment and medication of mononucleosis or ‘kiss disease’

Much rest and repair rest

The treatment against mononucleosis is oriented to the remission of symptoms. Analgesics such as paracetamol or ibuprofen are usually prescribed to reduce fever and, above all, it is important to rest and sleep; The repairing rest also helps control the febrile symptom and the relief of lymph nodes. A healthy diet and taking a lot of liquid are also guidelines indicated by the doctors. Make gagarras with salt water several times a day relieves throat pain. It is only necessary to mix half a teaspoon of salt, of those of coffee, with about 240 milliliters of warm water.

In the event that secondary streptococcal infections occur, which occasionally accompanies the sore throat; o Bacterial tonsillitis are prescribed antibiotics except amoxicillin. This antibiotic and other penicillin derivatives are not recommended in mononucleosis patients.

Prevention of mononucleosis or ‘kiss disease’

Good hygiene and calm

Prevention measures against mononucleosis are basically maintaining good hygiene measures, especially washing their hands frequently and avoiding use, dishes, cups, containers and cutlery that have been used by other people especially if we know they have been infected.

In case of suffering a mononucleosis they can go from two to three months to feel totally recovered, although it is normal for the crisis to refer in a few weeks. It is key to take things calmly and make a lot of rest. The doctor can guide a gradual exercise program to help regain strength. Avoid lifting heavy objects, performing vigorous activities or contact sports reduces the risk of breaking the spleen.