On the occasion of Tokyo Game Show 2023 currently underway, lo Studio Lightsa company based in Shinjuku who contributed to the works for titles of the caliber of FINAL FANTASY XVI And Forspokenannounced its own video game, a isekai action RPG which bears the name Mononoke no Kuni.

The game is reported coming soon on PC through Steam in the spring 2024but with plans to release on consoles PlayStation (not specified at the moment), Nintendo Switchand devices iOS And Android.

Here is a little general overview:

Embark on an adventure with your adorable pet Musashi in a 3D roguelite open world inhabited by beastmen and Gods in Mononoke no Kuni. Fish, work on the farm and cross the islands by boat to explore various sceneries. To return to your original world from the dirt-covered land of Mononoke, you must help Mononoke, strategize in dungeons, and defeat monsters to restore the Omiwa Shrine.

Right at TGS 2023 a playable demo of this title is available, and for the occasion a video with just seven seconds of gameplay has been made available.

Mononoke no Kuni Gameplay

Source: Studio Lights Street Gematsu