This Saturday, June 19, The Artist of the Year reaches its grand finale of the 2021 season, in which various artists compete for the coveted first prize of 30,000 soles. Pamela Franco, La Uchulú, Anahí de Cárdenas , among others, will be present at the show hosted by Gisela Valcárcel and will be part of a gala that will give something to talk about.

At the start of the program, ‘Chikiplum‘made his appearance on the scene being reinforced by Manolo Rojas in search of the jackpot. The popular character and the comedian showed all their skills on the dance floor by performing a special version of “Vamos pa ‘la conga”.

After his participation, Manolo took the microphone and remembered his brother who died from COVID-19. The comedian also clarified that his father was another of the deceased left by the pandemic in Peru.

“My brother was my right arm, he was my producer in some programs: Por humor al Perú, Laughter and salsa: new generation. My brother knew everything. I live alone, I would get up and call my brother, even because my shoulder hurt and he had a solution for everything. He knew about law, he made me win a trial, it was the best I’ve ever had, ”Manolo Rojas said almost through tears.

After these heartfelt statements, Aldo Miyashiro also spoke of Manolo’s deceased brother, stating that he met him and that he feels his departure. “Before giving my comment, I must say that whoever knows Manolo Rojas is one of the best guys in the business. I met your brother in the theater season and you can be sure that he is here with us at this moment ”, he indicated.

