Monolith Soft – Japanese developer best known lately for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – shared new data on the company, as it does every year, revealing the number of employees and how they are employed.

Monolith Soft is currently at 264 employeesup from 272 last year but remaining above 261 in 2020. These people are also broken down like this: 51% are artists, 15.9% are planners, 16.3% are programmers, 9.1% are office workers and finally 6.8% are categorized as “other”.

The man/woman relationship among employees it is 72.3% / 27.7%, while the average age is 36.5 years. All data refer to personnel present up to December 2022, we repeat.

Monolith Soft is grown significantly during the Switch generation, hiring over 100 employees. He has become one of Nintendo’s most important support teams and regularly helps with the creation of series such as The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and Animal Crossing. In terms of internal development, as already indicated, it has recently developed and published Xenoblade Chronicles 3 which has achieved great success, even with a nomination for the GOTY of The Game Awards 2022.

We leave you with our review of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.