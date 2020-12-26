Highlights: The process of getting the secret column of metal started from the desert of Utah in America

San francisco

The process of getting the secret column of metal started from the desert of Utah of America is still not taking the name of stoppage. Now on Christmas day, a mysterious pillar is found on a hill in the city of San Francisco, California. This time the special thing is that this pillar is made from an unusual thing. This pillar is about 7 feet tall and has been found at Corona Height Park in Castro City.

The metal poles that have been found so far are made of shiny metal and have mysterious stripes on them. On the other hand, local people said that the pillar found in San Francisco is made of gingerbread. It is being told that this pillar is constructed in the same way as houses are made from gingerbread. No one knows how this pillar made of gingerbread came there like other pillars and how long it will stay there.

People telling the miracle of christmas

On the other hand, Gingerbread monolith is being widely discussed on social media and people are calling it a Christmas miracle. Let me tell you that after the disappearance of America from Utah and Romania, now the mystery column of metal has been exposed once before in California. According to local media, the metal pole was found atop the Pine Mountains in California. Just next to this mountain is the town of Atascadero.



Earlier in November, a 12-foot high metal pole was found in the desert of Utah. After it was found, discussions between common people and researchers intensified where it came from. It began to be described as an art from the alien to the handiwork. However, it disappeared a few days later. 24 hours after his disappearance, the pole appeared in Romania, Europe.

The pillar was removed as quietly as it was planted

This pole had also disappeared from Romania and appeared in California, USA. The pillar in Romania was about 2.8 meters. Local journalist Robert Isab told that the pillar that was found in the old fort area was planted in a stealthy manner, it was removed. He said that some unknown person, probably the local welder, may have built it and now his place is only a pit.