Developer Notes from the Series Creator Xenoblade and Monolith Soft director Tetsuya Takahashi have been translated and shared online, revealing an interesting perspective on the future of the series, stating that the next game will be “very different” from previous installments.

The message comes from the limited edition of the soundtrack of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and has been translated by Mira, a blog dedicated to translating and researching the meta-series xenowhat includes xenosaga and xenogearsalso created by Takahashi.

The soundtrack comes with a booklet that includes Takahashi’s message, but unlike the Trinity Box, the liner notes here are only in Japanese. Mira’s translation shares some insights into the music of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Specifically, the director talks about this when he reflects on the game’s “big” song, ‘Carrying the Weight of Life‘, and the game’s theme of:

“’Don’t be afraid of change and move towards the future’”. He talks about why he chose to use the iconic theme only twice in the game, “when it was appropriate for the situation and when it felt right for me personally. It is a compromise between the ‘service’ and the ‘objective’…”.

Takahashi follows these comments by looking ahead, and using that theme of change to glimpse the future of the series he’s worked on for over ten years:

“Instead of playing defense, go on the attack; change instead of maintain. This is a position I have held for thirty years. If there is another’Xenoblade‘, it will probably be something very different from what came before. In style and in music, I’d like to make my next goal something that betrays everyone’s expectations, in a good way.”

What could “very different” mean for the series? Xenoblade? There’s a consistent look and feel across all three main games, with a focus on MMORPG-style turn-based combat, perhaps Monolith Soft will change the direction of gameplay? More action oriented? It’s hard to say.

Takahashi admits that finding a balance between “a way to present your work and a means of serving users” is one of the most challenging parts of game development, and his reflections on the issues of Xenoblade 3 reveal their thoughts about it.

In any case, what we can deduce from this message is that if Xenoblade continue, either on the future console switch 2 or by whatever name it is given, it will be a major change for the series. With the vast experience of Monolith Soft (working on other titles of Nintendo as splatoon 3 and Tears of the Kingdom), we are sure it will turn out to be an amazing experience.