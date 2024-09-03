In the vast universe of computer peripherals, the Monokey keyboarddesigned by Californian BigBadCult, stands out for its minimalist design and innovative features. Designed for those looking for a simple and effective solution, this single-key keyboard aims to further simplify interaction with electronic devices. In an era where speed and immediacy are essential, Monokey is positioned as a practical choice for productivity and usability.

How does Monokey work?

Featuring a single button, Monokey It is designed to perform a variety of functions without the complexity of a traditional keyboard. Users can Configure the one-touch button to perform specific tasks, from simply sending an email to navigating web pages. This approach helps reduce visual and mental clutter, as users are not overwhelmed by an infinite number of keys and functions, but can focus on their main tasks. The keyboard is also wirelessensuring greater freedom of movement and a clean work area.

In terms of design, Monokey has an elegant and contemporary aesthetic that adapts to any environment, both domestic and work. Its compact structure makes it easily transportable, ideal for those who travel frequently or work in small spaces. The long-lasting battery is an additional advantage, eliminating the need for frequent charging and allowing continuous use throughout the day. Users can take advantage of this convenience, without having to interrupt their activities for a recharge.

Monokey is measuring 3.5 x 3.5 x 3 cm, as regards the hardware it is equipped with an ESP32 chip and has a battery with excellent autonomy (100 mAh) rechargeable via USB-C connector.



Where to buy the single-key keyboard?

Monokey is currently not on the market. Therefore, the product can be funded through a project on Kickstarter with a minimum payment of 29 dollars (about 27 euros). If the funding goes well, the deliveries of the original and particular product will start in December. And who knows if, one day, users will not get used to a keyboard with a single key rather than the traditional QWERTY one with all the letters present.