Monogatari will return to television with Off Season and Monster Season in 2024 that first came out in the form of light novels. Now, this announcement was accompanied by a video that gives us a good idea of ​​what awaits us.

Likewise, said announcement was accompanied by a new poster that alludes to the work that will be produced by Aniplex.

The first thing you should know is that Midori Yoshizawa will be in charge of directing this new animation, this being her first time as a full-time director. It's worth noting that he has experience with Puella Magi Madoka Magica and March comes like a lion.

Source: Aniplex

Akiyuki Shinbo will join Yoshizawa as general director. Akio Watanabe will then be in charge of character design and animation direction.

Bakemonogatari was the first Monogatari series

Monogatari It has been around for several years and its first anime with Bakemonogatari which you can watch through Crunchyroll.

The original story is written by Nisio Isin and has the not inconsiderable amount of 29 volumes in light novel form. The first animation came out between 2009 and 2012 and covers three arcs: Bakemonogatari, Nisemonogatari and Nekomonogatari – Black – .

The second season covers 6 arcs: Nekomonogatari – White -, Kabukimonogatari, Hanamonogatari, Otorimonogatari, Onimonogatari, Koimonogatari. There is still a final season coming with 42 more episodes with five additional arcs.

What comes in the last one will be a surprise for those who have only followed the animation, however, now we will have more things to enjoy and learn about. Are you excited about this announcement? Follow the conversation through our Discord.

