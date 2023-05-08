“The respiratory syncytial virus is estimated to cause around 33 million cases of infection in children aged 0-5 each year worldwide, more than 3 million hospitalizations and 120,000 deaths. In Europe, the data we have tell us that every year there are about 20,000 hospital admissions among children under 5 years of age due to RSV”. This was stated by Elena Bozzola, pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome and member of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), on the sidelines of the 56th national congress of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), which closes today in Rome. “In our country the respiratory syncytial virus is pressing: every year it is estimated that almost 100% of children within two years of life contract RSV infection. And every year in Italy there are about 80,000 outpatient visits required and over 36,000 hospitalizations due to the infection”. Thus Elena Pariani, associate professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the University of Milan. ”Europe recently approved one of these monoclonal antibodies, the first we will have available is called nirsevimab, a monoclonal that can be given to all children with one dose and which protects them throughout the respiratory syncytial virus season. For example, it is administered in October and the child is protected until April”. This was stated by Chiara Azzari, full professor of Pediatrics at the Meyer Children’s Hospital in Florence.